The Batman Movie Gets Miniaturized for Tabletop Play

The Batman is coming to the tabletop. Knight Models has announced a new Batman Miniature Game Starter Box featuring miniatures based on Matt Reeves The Batman. Players will be able to assemble, paint, and use miniatures based off of Robert Pattinson's Batman, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Colin Farrell's Penguin, Jeffrey Wright's Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis's Alfred, along with several generic cops and mobsters to help fill out the ranks of a player's chosen roster. The Starter Box will also come with a special version of Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in his "Drifter" persona. The Starter Box will be on presale until May 20th on Knight Models' website and is available for about $87 in US dollars.

Batman Miniatures Game is Knight Models' signature game and has expanded out of Gotham City to include most of the DC Universe. The game plays out similar to a traditional miniatures skirmish game, with players using dice and measuring tools to complete objectives on a terrain-covered tabletop. Knight Model often produces miniatures based on various DC movies and comics, with recent models based on The Suicide Squad, DCeased, and Wonder Woman 1984 available on their website. The models can be used in games or can be assembled and painted for display only. An Escape From Arkham Asylum game was also announced last year but has since been delayed indefinitely.

Batman Miniatures Game is one of two notable Batman-based miniatures game. Monolith Entertainment has released its own Batman: Gotham City Chronicles game, which is a board game system featuring dozens of different Batman and DC characters. A third version of Gotham City Chronicles is set to be released later this year.

More information about the Batman Miniatures Game Starter Box can be found on Knight Models' website.