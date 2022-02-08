Batman is making an unexpected crossover later this year. Steve Jackson Games and Cryptozoic Entertainment has announced a new Munchkin Batman game that will launch on Kickstarter later this year. The game will be a standalone version of Munchkin that requires no other expansions or card sets. Batman Munchkin will contain 250 cards with illustrations by John Kovalic and will feature iconic DC heroes and villains like Batman and Robin, the Joker, Catwoman, and Bane. The game will also come with a board that players use to track their progress as they try to reach Level 10. No other details were available as of press time, but Steve Jackson Games provided a link for the game’s Kickstarter page and promised to preview the game later this week.

Originally published in 2001, Munchkin is a popular board game that originally satirized dungeon crawls. Players take turns “kicking down a door” (AKA flipping a card over) that reveals either a monster, an item, a curse, or a class card. If the card reveals a monster, players must face it either on their own or with the help of other players; if a card is anything else, they can equip it to increase the strength of their character. Other players can either aid another player (usually in exchange for some sort of treasure or promise of future help) or they can assist the monster. When a monster is defeated, a player gains either 1 or 2 levels, and the first player to reach Level 10 wins.

Steve Jackson Games has turned Munchkin into major gaming franchise with numerous spinoffs, expansions, and licensed versions. Steve Jackson Games has teamed up with The OP and IDW Games to release Munchkin games featuring the likes of the X-Men, Adventure Time, DuckTales, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rick and Morty, and Warhammer 40,000. The various expansions can usually be mixed and matched together, although most licensed versions also stand alone as their own game.

No retail price was announced for Munchkin Batman, but more news is expected soon. You can sign up to be notified about the Kickstarter’s launch here.