Battle Royale Game ‘Fear the Wolves’ Announced, Coming 2018

Though the battle royale genre isn’t new, the overwhelmingly popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds certainly has caused quite the stir and now it seems like the all-out-survival genre is everywhere these days. Enter the new title from ex-Stalker devs: Fear the Wolves.

The upcoming title comes courtesy of Vostok Games and they describe the new title as a “post-apocalyptic first person shooter battle royale.” Though we don’t have a release date yet, we do know that the game is slated to drop on the Steam Early Access program sometime this year – though further details beyond that have yet to be revealed.

Fear the Wolves promises a dynamic experience that requires players to adapt … quickly. According to the game’s official description,

“To secure the top spot, players will need to worry about more than just other survivors. Across the hostile wastes, everyone is threatened by deadly anomalies and dynamically-changing weather. Along with a day-night cycle, this constantly forces survivors to adapt their strategies, and players can find protective gear that allows them to explore dangerous off-limit zones. All the while, the howls of mutated creatures echo through the wasteland…”

The game’s setting revolves around a heavily saturated radiated wasteland in Chernobyl, and the 100 player battle royale will prove to be the ultimate test of who’s the best and who just couldn’t make the cut.

Don’t expect this to be another PUBG clone, this game is going to be dark, immersive, and require more than just basic strategy. They have even teased that a second mode will eventually be making its way over to Fear the Wolves, though what that will entail remains to be seen.

The team over at Vostok Games plans to release even more info about the new game this week during the “Le What’s Next de Focus” event in Paris, so stay tuned with us here at ComicBook as we learn more about what’s to come!