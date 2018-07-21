Battle Royale Games Projected to Net Over $20 Billion Next Year

Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, H1Z1, and tons more have all had that sweet, sweet taste of victory in the gaming community with their intricate battle royale experiences. So much so, that many more developers have since tried to replicate that success with their own version of the growing genre. Some are exciting, like the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout’ mode, while others seemed to crash and burn the moment they went live. Still, the potential for success is enticing and this genre isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Since Fortnite has officially become a billion dollar franchise, a new report has surfaced for what 2019 will hold for that battle royale glory. Apparently, a lot – at least according to Statistica which reports a net worth of 20 billion dollars come 2019! That’s insane! For any gamers wondering why developers seem to be “jumping the shark” into battle royale, the reason should be plain as day now. At the end of the days, these publishers and developers are businesses and they need to make that money to pay their teams and keep going. Battle royale has a lot of potential money to offer, it’s no wonder why so many are eying this genre with interest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the same report, the end of 2018 should see a total of 12.6 billion dollars netted, which is infinitely greater than the 1.7 billion the genre made in the year prior. 2018 was definitely the year for battle royale and the launch of both Battlefield and Call of Duty’s versions will only make that genre grow both in popularity and monetarily.

For those that may not know what battle royale is, it’s an online game style that can scale up to 100 players per match. They can go solo, or group up to four players together in a fight to the death to be the last player (or group) standing. It’s competitive and requires strategy and quick thinking, and it’s a very easy mode to implement. In fact, it only took Epic Games two months to whip up the Fortnite battle royale mode, and that gave the game a record-breaking boost.

What are your thoughts on the battle royale genre? Some developers are opposed to it, while others see it as a golden opportunity. What are your thoughts? Sound off below!