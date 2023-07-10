BattleBit Remastered Gets New Update on Steam, Patch Notes Revealed
A new update for BattleBit Remastered has today been released on PC. Over the past month, BattleBit has taken Steam by storm. Following its launch in the middle of June, the multiplayer first-person shooter has continuously been one of the highest-earning games on Steam, only consistently trailing behind that of Counter-Stike: Global Offensive. Now, as a way of keeping up this momentum, a new patch for BattleBit Remastered has been let loose to make the game slightly better.
Available to download at this moment, BattleBit update version 1.7.2 mainly focuses on optimization and bug fixes. Outside of these broad improvements, changes have also been made to the PP2000, Rsh12, and MP7 weapons. Additionally, some small tweaks have been made to the Frugis, Sandy Sunset, and Wakistan maps. All in all, this update isn't a massive one for BattleBit, but it should help the rapidly growing shooter to be a bit more stable in the days and weeks ahead.
You can check out the full patch notes for today's BattleBit Remastered update down below.
Patch Notes
- Heavy backend optimizations
- Further CPU optimization
- Client side performance optimization
- Possible fix for game lagging each 5 seconds
- Rally points bugs entire UI if player joins the game while game is ending and there is a rally point deployed in their team fixed.
- PP2000 attachment scaling fixed
- Rsh12 magazine model fixed
- MP7's magazines are back
- Wakistan – CONQ 64v64 order of flag naming fixed.
- SandySunset – Frontline intial spawn of USA team pushed back by 50 meters to balance travel timing to targeted objective for both teams
- Frugis – Rush 32v32 added (3 steps / 5 objectives per step with 2 random active objective)
- Number of seats used will be displayed on vehicle if there are any users in the vehicle.
- Twitch drops limit to 20 skins fixed. (If you have more than 20, it's still there, our api call was limited to up to 20, it will auto update in game)
- In cases of player's data is not updated from game server to backend, when player attempts to join a new server, user stats will be synced much faster. (before 10-15 seconds, now 2 seconds).
- Friends not loading in party tab fixed.
- Steam friend list causing lag each 5 fixed.
- Privacy Policy Update (Restructured for better readability)