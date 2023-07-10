BattleBit Remastered Gets New Update on Steam, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for BattleBit Remastered has today been released on PC. Over the past month, BattleBit has taken Steam by storm. Following its launch in the middle of June, the multiplayer first-person shooter has continuously been one of the highest-earning games on Steam, only consistently trailing behind that of Counter-Stike: Global Offensive. Now, as a way of keeping up this momentum, a new patch for BattleBit Remastered has been let loose to make the game slightly better.

Available to download at this moment, BattleBit update version 1.7.2 mainly focuses on optimization and bug fixes. Outside of these broad improvements, changes have also been made to the PP2000, Rsh12, and MP7 weapons. Additionally, some small tweaks have been made to the Frugis, Sandy Sunset, and Wakistan maps. All in all, this update isn't a massive one for BattleBit, but it should help the rapidly growing shooter to be a bit more stable in the days and weeks ahead.

You can check out the full patch notes for today's BattleBit Remastered update down below.

Patch Notes