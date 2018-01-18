Battlefield 1’s Latest Expansion, Apocalypse, Arrives Next Month

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen a new expansion announced for EA’s awesome Battlefield 1, but, as the New Year has begun rolling in, we’ve finally got one – and it’s a doozy.

DICE confirmed today that the fourth expansion for the multiplayer shooter, titled Apocalypse, will arrive this February. A specific date and price weren’t given yet, but the latest update looks to be packed with all sorts of goodness.

First up, there will be five new maps introduced, including scenarios that take place in Passchendaele, River Somme and Caporetto. For good measure, there will also be two maps that are devoted to dogfight battles, in case you feel like showing off aerial superiority. You can shoot enemies down in the Razor’s Edge map, or feel the glowing sun on your face as you fly into London Calling. And if you feel like staying in the air, a new Air Assault mode will also be introduced, where you can compete against players without having your feet touch the ground. On the Caporetto map, you’ll also have access to two new bombers – the Hansa Brandenburg GI and the Airco DH10.

DICE has also confirmed that the update will include several new “vehicles, weapons and gadgets” to choose from, including the Rocket Gun, which lets you shoot enemy aircraft down from the sky; as well as the Chauchat-Ribeyrolles SMG and a handful of new melee weapons, including what appears to be a pretty well-sized meat cleaver. Severan new gadgets will also debut in the update.

The rollout for Apocalypse is expected to be available first to premium pass holders sometime next month, and will then release to the public a little bit later.

The full rundown of content can be found here, though there are only a handful of details and images available at the moment. DICE will probably have a much bigger update on what’s coming in the weeks ahead, leading into Apocalypse‘s release. But for Battlefield fans, this should be shooting heaven, even if it puts them right into the reaches of hell.

Battlefield 1 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.