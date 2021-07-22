How to Get Battlefield 1 for Free

✖

The popular first-person shooter Battlefield 1 is currently available for free via Amazon's Prime Gaming for a limited time. And it's not the only free Battlefield video game that Amazon's Prime Gaming will be getting, either, as Battlefield V will also be free for a limited time with a brief overlap where both titles will be available for free via the subscription service.

All of the usual caveats apply for Amazon's Prime Gaming here. The free video games are only available to subscribers, and only during a specific time period. Battlefield 1 is available through August 4th while Battlefield V will be available starting August 2nd through October 1st. Additionally, these are PC-only titles, and must be redeemed via the Origin service. That said, once they are claimed, they are available to those players for good regardless of their Amazon Prime subscription status.

Go back to The Great War, WW1 in @Battlefield 1, free with #PrimeGaming! Experience every battle, control every vehicle, and plan every victory today! Claim your copy for @OriginInsider on PC today at the link 👑 https://t.co/38c9cJaWSy pic.twitter.com/rCTqhvtOQm — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) July 21, 2021

The actual process of claiming the free Battlefield titles is relatively painless. Simply visit the Prime Gaming page linked above and claim the title. Helpfully, you don't even need to connect your Origin account to the service at all as claiming will simply produce a code that can then be redeemed within Origin. It does require the use of the Origin client, however, on PC.

As noted above, Battlefield 1 is available now through August 4th via Amazon's Prime Gaming. Battlefield V will be available beginning August 2nd through October 1st. For a brief period of roughly two days, both will be available to claim via the subscription service. The latest and greatest Battlefield video game, Battlefield 2042, is set to launch later this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Battlefield franchise right here.

