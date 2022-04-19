Warning: Battlefield 2042 Update Adds Dangerous Flashing

Battlefield 2042 update 4.0 is live on all platforms, and it’s a massive update. Unfortunately, it’s not brimming with new content and it’s dangerous for some PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players. Over on Twitter, a user by the name of Talon relays word that following the latest patch there’s a “dangerous” flashing both in the menus and in games themselves. Of course, this is a massive problem for people who suffer from epilepsy.

It’s unclear what’s causing the issue and how widespread it is. Not only do we not know if this is widespread or limited, but we don’t know how often it triggers. In fact, we know nothing about the issue other than that it exists in some capacity and is a danger to anyone still playing the game with epilepsy.

EPILEPSY WARNING FOR BELOW:

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE have not addressed the issue nor the tweet above and the conversation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, prepare for this to be fixed swiftly given how serious it is. Typically, when a bug or issue like this is discovered — no matter the game — it’s dealt with quickly.

For those that don’t know: epilepsy is a neurological disorder that causes seizures or unusual sensations and behaviors. It is caused by excessive and abnormal neuronal activity in the cortex of the brain. Many things can cause epilepsy, including flashing lights, which video games have no shortage of, even when they don’t have visual bugs.

Battlefield 2042 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the latest Battlefield game, click here.

