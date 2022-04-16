Battlefield 2042 Leak Reveals Three New Specialists

A new Battlefield 2042 leak has revealed three new specialists that are presumably coming to the game in the future, though right now it’s not 100 percent clear if this unreleased content as it could be scrapped content. The leak comes from a datamining effort of the game’s files, and because these are files are new, there’s reason to believe it’s for new work that’s being worked on currently, however, there’s no way to confirm this.

As for the leak itself, it comes the way of prominent Battlefield 2042 dataminer Temporyal, a very reliable source when it comes to Battlefield datamines. Taking to Twitter, the dataminer relayed word of three new specialists currently sitting in the files who aren’t in the game: Hale, Liz, and Crawford.

Unfortunately, beyond the names, we don’t have much on these three characters other than an in-game challenge associated with Halo that requires “RC Drone Assists.”

As you would expect, this leak isn’t sitting well with many fans for the simple reason that many fans don’t like specialists and how they are currently implemented. Unfortunately, for these fans, a developer on the game recently shared why specialists are going nowhere.

