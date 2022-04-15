Battlefield 2042 Developer Explains Why Controversial Feature Is Here to Stay

There’s a lot about Battlefield 2042 that Battlefield fans on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox don’t like. Near the top of this list are specialists, which undoubtedly some players like, but the seemingly vast majority of players don’t like specialists. That said, they are in the game and they aren’t coming. A game designer at DICE, Frederik Drabert, has confirmed that specialists will not be removed from the game, however, changes will be made to them over the course of the year.

“Specialists will not be removed but reworked,” confirmed the developer, who teased that a lot of changes are coming this year, but simply take time to implement. What changes are being made to specialists, Drabert doesn’t say, but they did confirm that reworking specialists requires a lot of work, which probably explains why they aren’t being removed. More specifically, Drabert had the following to say in response to someone telling the developer that specialists should be put specialists into classes, and in the process, implying this change is a simple coding input:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It is not that easy. I saw the community proposals (kudos to everyone who put effort in it) and there is more design work required,” said the developer. “The specialists touch a lot of parts in the game that need to be considered during a redesign. So it’s more than take it and code it.”

It is not that easy. I saw the community proposals (kudos to everyone who put effort in it) and there is more design work required. The specialists touch a lot of parts in the game that need to be considered during a redesign. So it‘s more than take it and code it. — Frederik Drabert (@FrederikDrabert) April 10, 2022

While it’s unclear when some of the changes Drabert teases are coming, but we do know a massive update is dropping next week. That said, it doesn’t seem like this is going to be the update to save the game currently in freefall, or at least fans don’t seem to think it will.

Battlefield 2042 is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the latest Battlefield game — including not just the latest news and updates, but the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.