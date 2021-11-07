Battlefield 2042 Leak Reveals Number of Weapons and Players Aren’t Happy

Battlefield 2042 copies are in the wild, and as a result, information and media of the game are flooding various parts of the Internet, such as the game’s Reddit page. Taking to the Reddit page, one player who managed to nab an early copy revealed the game’s collection of guns. And as you can see via the screenshot below, there are 22 weapons in the game, a number many players feel is insufficient.

To this end, the screengrab reveals that there are only two LMGs in the game, four Assault Rifles, four SMGs, three Secondary guns, three Marksman guns, three Snipers, and three Utility guns. As you would expect, players were quick to express their displeasure with the fact that there are only 2 LMGs, while others can’t believe there are only four Assault Rifles in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My guess is dice realized they could cheap out on gun selection since weapons aren’t class locked,” theorizes one reply. “There had to be a lot of weapons per category in previous battlefields cause only certain classes could use certain guns. This is not me defending dice tho. This is pretty dogs**t.”

“Everyone is talking about lack of ARs and LMGs but come on guys. There is only 1 standard -ooking pistol, the other 2 are a machine pistol and a Revolver,” adds another reply. “There is no Futuristic M9, Five-Seven, the new US M17, and for f***s sake where is the Desert Eagle? C’mon DICE. This can’t be it.”

Now, Reddit isn’t exactly a beacon of positivity, but it’s pretty telling that the roughly 1,400 comments are all negative and unhappy with the number of guns in the game. That said, it’s worth noting that it’s possible there will be more guns added with a day-one update. This is unlikely, but there’s a chance.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. A couple of months ago, it’d be a safe assumption to say it’s going to be a massive hit. Fast-forward, and now this assumption is questionable. The closer the game gets, the more the hype train has lost steam. Luckily for DICE and EA, it doesn’t seem like Call of Duty: Vanguard is lighting the world on fire.