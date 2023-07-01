Battlefield 2042 Update 5.1.0 Patch Notes Released

Battlefield 2042 has gotten a pretty expansive new update. Battlefield 2042 is one of the most controversial releases of the last few years. It was heavily advertised as a return to Battlefield's glory days, even featuring a mode that allows you to essentially play old-school Battlefield games with their respective weapons, rules, maps, and even character models. It was a real love letter. However, when it actually released, it was a disaster. It took months to get the game into a somewhat decent state. It took even longer to get it to a state that fans actually really respected and thankfully, it's in a pretty healthy spot now as DICE continues to update it.

A new patch has been released for Battlefield 2042 which fixes a ton of bugs, improves parts of the game, and so on. As part of this patch, DICE has also added some new features including the ability to see that a vehicle's health is very low before you spawn on it, so it doesn't immediately explode right when you spawn. Similarly, you can no longer spawn on foot on the CAV-Brawler if it's at capacity and in combat, preventing you from immediately getting shot and killed upon spawn. You can view the full patch notes below.

Audio

Fixed an issue where grenades play the pin-out twice if you wait a long time to throw

Fixed an issue where silencers were affecting underbarrel shotgun & launcher firing sounds

Updated when the game thinks the player is on the Exodus to catch edge cases where the mix of the game would be wrong.

Fixed visual and audio sync for countdown timer in End of Round.

Fixed bug where the Main menu character animations would sometimes not play because of audio being culled.

Added fallback to loading music when going to a level in case the normal loading music trigger doesn't get hit.

Expanding the season 5 main menu to be more alive and engaging with sounds of soldiers working, PA announcements and alarms when joining a level, no penguin sounds though, we'll keep asking.

General & Gameplay Improvements

Fixed an issue that caused players to stutter/jitter while freefalling at high speeds.

-Dev Comment: This is also a speculative fix for an issue that prevented players from safely deploying their parachute as they got close to the ground. Let us know if your experience improves! Fixed an issue that caused damage numbers to appear in the skulltrain when the crosshair placed damage numbers option was enabled.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to cancel a Danger Ping.

Fixed an issue that would cause a pinged objective or vehicle to no longer be pinged if another squad member also pinged it.

Fixed an issue that would cause the confirm counter to count incorrectly if the Squad Leader cancelled a previous ping.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to spot vehicles when inside of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to spot nearby enemies when inside of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that was causing vehicle icons on the minimap to stutter/jitter as they moved.

Fixed so Chat position respects Horizontal HUD padding.

You'll now be able to separately alter the scaling of Vehicle Seating and Game Hints within the HUD Options

Added a preview window to the Options setting for the Minimap Orientation.

This preview window now also displays the aforementioned updates.

Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue that caused default attachments on weapons to appear in the Restrictions tab

Thermal scopes have now been added to the restrictions tab in Battlefield Portal

Fixed an issue that caused multiple attachments to be missing from the restrictions tab

Fixed an issue that prevented the 2042 Vault weapons to not show in the 2042 rule editor

Fixed an issue that caused Season 4 weapon attachments to not show in the restrictions tab

Fixed an issue that allowed the default attachments of the 1942 Sniper Rifles to be disabled in the restrictions tab.

Maps

Reclaimed

Placed extra environmental cover and VFX to limit the ability for players to look into the spawn of the defending side whilst standing at a hill on D1.

Resolved an issue that allowed players to vault through a Guard Post wall near C1.

Modes



Hazard Zone has received a range of alterations to improve the overall experience and gameplay flow.

Hazard Zone Coins have been removed along with the buy phase at the start of the round, and reward pay out at the end of the round.

Introduced XP gains as the main reward function for successfully extracting, data drives define the amount of XP rewarded upon successful extractions. Take note, only two teams can extract in total – ensure you're one of them.

Similar to Conquest and Breakthrough, players will now be able to bring their normal loadouts into Hazard Zone.

Improved the End of Round screen as part of the changes taking place with Hazard Zone.

Fixed various issues with the EOR which often would show the mission outcome as "failed" when in reality you extracted just fine.

Fixed a variety of issues with HUD elements, particularly in-world icons of drives.

The Penguins have infiltrated the barracks of AI Soldiers and ruined the durability of their armor, resulting in reduced health within Hazard Zone. It's fine, they're AI – they'll never notice.

Fixed a variety of issues around the Second Chance functionality.

Added a dynamic minimum player requirement. If not enough players join the lobby in time, the player requirement to start a round will be automatically reduced to a minimum amount of 8 players in order to start a round.

Hazard Zone – Known Issues



As part of this release, we are aware of some Known Issues with the improvements made to Hazard Zone, and we'll resolve these issues in a future update.

If your inventory is full with hard drives you will be unable to pick up any uplinks.

During the End of Round screen there is a chance for the extraction to state incorrect information, this is a visual error and does not impact your extraction streak.

The End of Round screen will only show a max extraction streak of 10, this is a visual error and your extraction streak will count beyond 10 – if you're skilled enough to reach those numbers.

Specialists & Gadgets

Fixed an issue that allowed for Irish's APS Shootdown Sentinel to unintentionally intercept vehicle weaponry from 20mm, 30mm and 50mm cannons.

Claymore lasers now accurately reflect team ownership and follow your custom enemy, ally and squad colours. Meaning they are colourblind friendly too!

Fixed an issue that caused Rao to enter an incorrect animation state when attempting to hack a vehicle that activated the CWP countermeasure mid-way through

Fixed an issue that prevented repairing a vehicle with the Repair Tool if you were stood next to a soldier.

Fixed an issue that caused overlapping text to occur when trying to lock onto a target that had been hit with the Tracer Dart.

Fixed some graphical issues on the Spring Grenade.

Fixed an issue that caused the Repair Tool UI to appear broken when repairing with a custom crosshair colour

Fixed an issue that caused the Lock On Diamond to get stuck if the enemy vehicle deployed the thermal smoke countermeasure

Weapons

Fixed an issue that caused the default attachments of the 2042 era Vault Weapons to not be displayed on the collection screen

Fixed an issue that caused the 1942, BF3 and BC2 default attachments not to show on weapons within the collection screen

Fixed an issue that caused the red dot sight on the PF51 sidearm to have a different field of view to other red dot sights

Fixed a graphical issue on the GEW-46 scope attachments when used in combination with the default weapon skin

Fixed an issue that caused the PP-2000 to incorrectly be categorized as a BC2 Vault weapon

Vehicles