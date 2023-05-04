Battlefield Boss Talks Franchise's Future Following 2042

The man leading the charge on the future of Battlefield has started to talk about what the vision for the franchise looks like moving forward. Battlefield is one of the best FPS franchises out there and has largely been the direct rival to Call of Duty for at least a decade now. The EA-published series has been a good answer to Call of Duty as it does something fairly different within the FPS genre with large-scale battles that feature all kinds of vehicles, equipment, and destructible environments. Call of Duty has made attempts to cater to that audience with Ground War in recent games, but it doesn't really hold much of a candle to the scope and scale of Battlefield.

With that said, the last couple of Battlefield games were pretty disappointing and many felt that these games were on a downward trajectory. EA has since made an effort to regroup and put Respawn Entertainment head Vince Zampella in charge of leading the franchise. Multiple Battlefield games are in the works from a variety of developers with different plans in place for all of them to offer up a variety of options for the series. Zampella sat down with Axios and said that his idea of Battlefield centers around the specialness of squad play and the spectacle of the "only in Battlefield" moments the series is known for. As for anything more specific, it seems like we'll have to keep waiting: "I can't really say too much, just because we're not really talking about it yet, but there's a lot that we can do there."

It's been about a year and a half since Battlefield 2042 launched and it's still getting supported by DICE. As of right now, it remains to be seen how long we'll have to wait to hear about the next game. There's generally been a 3 – 4 year gap between releases, but it's unclear if that gap will lengthen as EA attempts to restructure things.

