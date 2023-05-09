Battlefield 2042 Gets New Quality of Life Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new quality of life update for Battlefield 2042 has today been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Just a few weeks back, EA and developer DICE let loose patch version 4.2 for Battlefield 2042 which brought about a number of notable changes to the multiplayer shooter. Now, patch version 4.2.1 has been pushed out and looks to make further tweaks to those new elements that arrived in the last update.

Available to download at this very moment, the newest patch for Battlefield 2042 makes small alterations to virtually all aspects of the game. Specifically, DICE has most notably made a couple of improvements to various gameplay mechanics while also adjusting certain maps and weapons. None of these changes are going to overhaul Battlefield 2042 as a whole, but they should make the experience moderately improved.

You can find the full patch notes for today's Battlefield 2042 update down below.

Changelog

Maps

Players will no longer spawn out of bounds on Capture Points D1 and D2 on Discarded

Resolved an issue that resulted in an unintended visual effect being placed on weapons when stood in heat sources / explosions of vehicles

Collection & Customization Improvements

Resolved an issue that displayed incorrect attachment stats for ammo and rate of fire fields when equipped into the first slot of the Plus Menu

Resolved an issue that sometimes displayed the incorrect attachment upon selection within the Plus Menu customization screen

Resolved an issue that resulted in the "Replace" button overlapping the Class text on the Classes customization screen

Resolved an issue where equipping a melee takedown for a 2042 Specialist would also equip it for the other Specialists of the same class

Gameplay Improvements

Resolved an issue that resulted in the camera being pulled down too significantly upon landing while aimed down sights

Air-to-Ground Missiles will now deal higher damage when fired at a laser designated target

Resolved an issue where players would sometimes count as occluded when standing in front of smoke

The vehicle cooldown timer on the deploy screen will now countdown in real time

End of Round

Resolved an issue that resulted in Marksman Kill stats being incorrectly calculated at the End of Round screen

Battlefield Portal

Custom Experiences will now correctly gray out characters if they have been restricted as part of the construction of the mode

Weapons

Resolved an issue that caused a broken recoil animation when firing the MTAR-21 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles

Vehicles

LCAA Hovercraft engine damage will now correctly display a damage indicator

Explosive damage will now be applied towards Transport Helicopters, alongside the impact damage of the projectile

Specialists