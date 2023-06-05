Battlefield 2042 Officially Confirms Season 6

When Battlefield 2042 launched in November 2021, it was met with mixed critical reviews and massive public backlash once fans got their hands on it. Since then, the team at Dice has continued to implement changes to try and bring the game more in line with player expectations to varying degrees of success. Even with the relatively small playerbase, Dice has kept releasing new seasons that introduce changes and new features. The fifth season launches later this week, but Dice has taken to Twitter to announce that it will continue development and eventually release Season 6.

Given how the reception has continued to be tepid, it's a bit surprising to see Dice announce a sixth season already. Players don't have the new map, weapons, and gadgets from Season 5 in their hands just yet, so announcing this now seems a bit premature. That said, it is great for fans of Battlefield 2042 to see that Dice is committed to sticking with the game through thick and thin. If Dice keeps on its usual cadence, we can expect to see Season 6 ship sometime around October, though they may hold out for a bit longer depending on how the game release calendar starts to shape up this fall.

Season 5: New Dawn launches on Wednesday, and your #Battlefield 2042 journey will continue with Season 6.



Stay tuned for more info later in Season 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/VIXEFUXpuG — Battlefield (@Battlefield) June 5, 2023

Either way, players have several things to look forward to with Season 5. The new map takes players to an abandoned industrial facility, which should make for a perfect shooter setting. There are also three new weapons and four new gadgets, including the Spring Grenade, which is a modern take on the old Bouncing Betty. And, of course, there's a new battle pass that has both free and premium options filled with new skins to earn and a host of quality-of-life improvements.

As far as Season 6 goes, we'll start to hear more about it as we move through Season 5. Most likely, you're looking at Dice starting up the hype meter around August since that would be roughly halfway through the fifth season. Regardless of when they start to drum up excitement, you have to feel much better about Battlefield 2042 at this point if you're someone who's been jumping into the shooter since launch. At the very least, there's going to be plenty of content for you to play.