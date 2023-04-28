Battlefield 2042 Teases Major Season 5 Quality of Life Improvements

Battlefield 2042 is teasing some big quality of life improvements for the game's season 5 update. Battlefield 2042 was one of the biggest disasters in gaming in 2021. It had all of the hype and momentum a game could ever want going into launch, as EA had positioned it as a return to the golden era of Battlefield, but with some new twists such as 128 player battles and slightly futuristic concepts. It looked great, but then it came out and it got torn to pieces for being broken and having some design choices that fans were deeply unhappy with. It wasn't great, but DICE has spent a lot of time fixing and changing the game to make it something that fans are now having a easier time appreciating.

With that said, DICE is still committed to this game and has teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season 5 update. In a new Twitter post, DICE outlined what's coming in the next big update. Fans can expect changes to specialists like Dozer and Irish, a reworking of vehicle loadouts, evolving vault weapons, and changes to squad management/orders. It's unclear what exactly this stuff will look like at the moment, but given it's being teased, we likely won't have to wait long to find out. It's possible we'll get some more info next week as we enter a new month and get closer to the launch of season 5, but it's unknown right now.

Stay tuned throughout May for news on #Battlefield 2042 Quality of Life changes coming in Season 5:



🔫 Evolving Vault Weapons

⚙ Vehicle Loadout Rework

🛡 Improving Dozer & Irish

🪖 Squad Management & Squad Orders pic.twitter.com/MLEdRRLAsk — Battlefield (@Battlefield) April 28, 2023

Either way, it's great to see DICE still supporting Battlefield 2042 and making big changes to the game almost two years later. As of right now, we have no idea when support for the game will stop. DICE has yet to announce what its next game is. While some fans would probably like a new Star Wars: Battlefront, it seems unlikely right now. Perhaps it will be another Battlefield game, but what exactly that would look like is yet another mystery.

What do you think of Battlefield 2042? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.