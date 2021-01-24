Battlefield Insider Comments on Battlefield 3 Remaster Rumors

✖

Rumors have been swirling around in recent months that Electronic Arts might be looking to release a remastered iteration of the beloved shooter Battlefield 3 at some point in the future. While the publisher has yet to confirm this to the public, we now have a good idea of why that is probably the case.

According to a new video from noted industry insider Tom Henderson, a remaster of Battlefield 3 is not planned to happen at EA and developer DICE. While Battlefield 6 is still very much on its way and should release later this year, a remastered version of the third installment in the franchise isn’t expected to launch in tandem with it.

As for the reason why Henderson says he doesn’t believe this will happen, it largely comes down to money and attention. Henderson says that both Battlefield 6 will take place in a modern setting, much like Battlefield 3 did, making it very unwise for EA to release two games of very similar types on top of one another. Even if one of these two games is a remaster, it wouldn’t make much sense for EA to launch these titles next to each other.

Considering Henderson’s track record in the past with leaks of this type, it stands to reason that he’s very much spot-on with this report. Not to mention, the reasons that he has outlined just make sense from a logical perspective. Given how Battlefield 5 was a bit of a letdown for many longtime fans of the series, for EA to release two games at the same time later this year would just further split the player base.

Fortunately, Battlefield 6 information should be arriving in the not too distant future assuming that it's still planned to launch in 2021. For now, all we know for certain is that the next installment in the series should be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC whenever it does arrive. If you'd like to keep up with our coverage of the game moving forward, you can do so by following this page.

So how do you feel about this new report? Are you saddened to hear that a remaster of Battlefield 3 won't be coming, or are you more excited for Battlefield 6 at this point? Give me your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

