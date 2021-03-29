Battlefield 6 Title, Setting, and Campaign Details Potentially Revealed by Leaker

✖

It looks like we now might know the title, setting, and other supporting details for this year's release of Battlefield 6. According to a new report from one Tom Henderson, this year's installment in the long-running shooter franchise from Electronic Arts and DICE is simply going to be titled Battlefield. Although we've been using the "Battlefield 6" moniker for quite some time given that the last game in the series was Battlefield 5, it looks like EA is opting to drop the numbering conventions altogether and is taking things back to the start.

As for where this newly-dubbed Battlefield game could be taking place, it sounds like a modernized setting will be making a return. Henderson asserts that Battlefield is set in the not-too-distant future which he equates is "around 10 years from now." The report goes on to state that this means DICE will get to add a lot of weapons, vehicles, and other items to the game that, although they aren't used in the military today, are ones that are currently in development in the real-world. This return to a modern setting is also the first that the series has seen since the arrival of Battlefield 4 which released in 2013.

When it comes to other major details, Henderson also says that DICE is going all-out for the campaign with Battlefield this time around. Henderson describes this offering as "revolutionary" when compared to other Battlefield titles. Based on what he has heard, the campaign will boast co-op and will also allow players to align with different military groups.

Lastly, in the realm of multiplayer, it is currently being reported that the new Battlefield will be a much more expansive version of the mode that was found in Battlefield 3 and 4. To go along with this, a battle royale game mode is also said to be coming at some point in the future. As for when all of this will be unveiled, Henderson expects the first trailer for Battlefield to drop in May.

Obviously, you should take everything that has been expressed here with a grain of salt for the time bring. Even though Henderson has a pretty great track record with leaks of this nature, EA and DICE have essentially been quiet about the new Battlefield game so far. That being said, it seems like this silence should be ending relatively soon. We'll keep you in the loop as we move forward.

So if all of these leaks end up holding true, how do you feel about the next Battlefield game? Give me all of your hottest takes either down in the comments section or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.