Battlefield V Will Launch With Playable British and German Factions

Battlefield V will launch with two playable multiplayer factions, one each for the British and the German forces.

Details of the game’s first factions that players will start with were revealed in the most recent Battlefield article published on the series’ site, an ongoing collection of posts that share info on different topics. The most recent article discussed how players’ Companies will grow as you progress through the game and the historic World War II events.

“The Company reflects you. It is your collection of customized soldiers, weapons, and vehicles developed and modified as you progress through the Battlefield V journey – and you can bring it to all multiplayer modes and the cooperative Combined Arms,” the game’s latest post explained.

It was just after that that EA revealed the starting factions of the game along with more details on the game’s Company feature. From the trailer that’s been revealed so far and the previous info shared, it’s not hard to imagine that the starting factions would be British and German, but the game’s latest article now confirms this.

“You can create one personalized Company per faction, each containing a set number of soldiers, vehicles, and aircraft. In multiplayer, you’ll be able to play as the British and German armies – the initial two factions of the game.”

The soldiers in these Companies can also be customized in a variety of ways, something that was made evident in the promo images that featured a diverse range of characters. Outfits, gender, helmets, skin color, and war paint were all listed as customization options. Like past Battlefield games and in other war series, you’ll be able to unlock more customization options for the weapons you use most often with a better performance unlocking these features quicker.

“You can of course also change loadouts to best suit your upcoming fight. The more you use your weapon in battle, the more you open additional customization options such as skins, receivers, stocks, barrels, muzzles, and more. This goes for vehicles too: customize your tanks with paint jobs, sand bags, leaf camos, and more to really stand out. This personalization will also build a name for yourself – both squad mates and enemies will remember you based on what they see on the battlefield.”

Battlefield V is scheduled to launch on October 19.