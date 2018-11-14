‘Battlefield V’ Update Fixes Issues and Adds Ray Tracing

EA DICE released an update for Battlefield V that fixed several issues across various platforms and enabled ray tracing for PC players with devices that can support the feature.

Categorized as a “smaller update that resolves a few stability issues” and squashed a few bugs, Battlefield V producer Jaqub Ajmal shared a list of patch notes for the update that’s been released for the game. Squad issues, problems with vehicles, and the PC-only feature were all among the changes listed in the notes below.

With #Battlefield readying to launch worldwide, the @EA_DICE team are working hard on improvements including improvements to: ✔️ matchmaking with a full squad

✔️ plane vulnerability in Airborne mode

✔️ RTX ray tracing support for PC Full Update Notes: //t.co/O1Ph30pssh pic.twitter.com/DtD6GxrIIg — #Battlefield V (@Battlefield) November 14, 2018

Fixed an issue that could result in a very uneven number of players at the start of a round.

Made improvements to matchmaking with a full squad which should result in less disconnects.

In some cases, the revive functionality would suddenly stop to function for all of the players on a server. This has now been fixed.

Further improvements to game client stability have been made.

In the Airborne game mode, spawn protection has been added when attackers spawn into planes. The planes are no longer as vulnerable to AA fire as they used to be at longer distances.

Fixed an issue in Airborne where the bomb carriers could finish arming the objective even though they were dead.

Players can no longer shoot down airplanes too quickly in Airborne, which could result in the attackers not being able to spawn.

In War Stories, players are no longer able to collect Letters while playing offline due to them not being able to update the persistence counters, which requires an online connection.

Fixed an issue where a weapon would disappear on the weapon selection screen.

Fixed an issue in Frontlines mode on Devastation where the bomb in some rare cases spawned inside a wall.

Fixed an issue which made the menus unusable when cancelling a matchmaking session.

Fixed an issue with the lens sight alignment on the MP34 weapon.

The ray tracing feature was tucked way under the “PC Only” section of the notes, so only those on that platform who have graphics cards which can support the function can use the new feature. As for the Xbox One, an update has been released for the console’s Instant-On function to improve how the game resumes when it’s used.

Battlefield V’s bug-fixing update is now available on all platforms the game has been released for.