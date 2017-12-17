Landlord Thriller Beholder Comes to Consoles in January

Beholder, a dystopian tactical strategy game that hit Steam last month and instantly earned recognition with plenty of positive reviews, is finally bridging it’s way onto console. A recent post on the Playstation blog confirmed the new move, detailed by Curve Digital Product Manager George Morgan, setting the official console release date for January 19th of next year.

In Beholder, the player must make tough choices as a landlord in a totalitarian state. According to the site, the player finds themselves appointed by the government to spy on their tenants, and is eventually given the choice to betray or bribe those tenants. Ypu’re tasked with bugging their apartments, searching through their belongings, creating detailed profiles on their personal lives, and ultimately reporting the ones who break the rules. “What will you do with the information you collect?” asks the official press release, citing an in-game scenario. “Will you report the suspicious activities of a father and orphan his children? Or will you withhold the details about his illegal activities and give him a chance to make things right? You may also choose to blackmail him to acquire the money your family desperately needs.”

Whether that happens or not is up to the player, but consequences await down any route, so it’s all about making the best (or worst, depending on what kind of game you want to play) choices for your outcome. Like most games involving choice, there are multiple endings, and likely more to come with the expansion to console.

The new Complete Edition will include all of the DLC packs that are currently available for the game. It was originally published by Alawar Entertainment and developed by Warm Lamp Games.

Beholder is currently available on Steam, Amazon, iOS, and Android. The Complete Edition hits Playstation 4 and Xbox One on January 19th.