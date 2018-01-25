Best Buy Has Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Going For $20 Right Now – And Maybe Even Less

Yesterday, we reported the news that GameStop put Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on sale for $24.99 (for the standard version), indicating that we could be looking at some kind of potential price drop for the cross-over brawler. Today, Best Buy decided to up the ante and push the speculation further – with an even lower price tag.

The retailer is offering both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the standard version of Infinite for a measly $20. That's a third of the price that it usually goes for. What's more, if you're a member of the My Best Buy Gamers Club, you can actually get it at an even bigger discount, going down to $15.99.

The game isn't part of the company's Deal of the Day program, so it looks to be going on a bit longer than the usual one-day period. That said, if you've been waiting to pick it up, this looks like an unbeatable deal.

If you want to get the DLC characters – which include Black Panther, Monster Hunter, Black Widow, the Winter Soldier and Venom – along with the game, you can purchase them online, or you can go after the Deluxe Edition of the game, which goes for $50 at Best Buy. It's available here for Xbox One, as well as Playstation 4.

As far as a permanent price drop, Capcom isn't saying. This sale is likely being held by the retailers in an effort to offer a low price alternative to Dragon Ball FighterZ, which arrives tomorrow. The Steam version still lists Infinite going for $60, although some retailers have said the permanent price point is now $30. We'll have to wait and see what Capcom confirms, but a $20-$30 price seems ideal.

Here are the features, in case you missed them before:

Select your favorite Marvel and Capcom characters and participate in battles, never before seen in the franchise

Choose one of the six powerful Infinity Stones from the Marvel universe to influence the outcome of battle

Select from a diverse roster of fan-favorite characters pulled from the Marvel and Capcom universes, including Captain Marvel and Iron Man from the Marvel side, and Ryu and Mega Man X from Capcom

Heroes and villains battle for supremacy in a timeless struggle set in the Marvel and Capcom universes

In addition to the cinematic story experience, players can hone their skills in a variety of accessible single player modes, including Training, Mission, and Arcade modes

Robust online modes and content including ranked and casual matches, global leaderboards, and online lobbies with spectator mode deepen the overall experience

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

