Best Buy Has Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Going For $20 Right Now – And Maybe Even Less
Yesterday, we reported the news that GameStop put Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on sale for $24.99 (for the standard version), indicating that we could be looking at some kind of potential price drop for the cross-over brawler. Today, Best Buy decided to up the ante and push the speculation further – with an even lower price tag.
The retailer is offering both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the standard version of Infinite for a measly $20. That's a third of the price that it usually goes for. What's more, if you're a member of the My Best Buy Gamers Club, you can actually get it at an even bigger discount, going down to $15.99.
The game isn't part of the company's Deal of the Day program, so it looks to be going on a bit longer than the usual one-day period. That said, if you've been waiting to pick it up, this looks like an unbeatable deal.
If you want to get the DLC characters – which include Black Panther, Monster Hunter, Black Widow, the Winter Soldier and Venom – along with the game, you can purchase them online, or you can go after the Deluxe Edition of the game, which goes for $50 at Best Buy. It's available here for Xbox One, as well as Playstation 4.
As far as a permanent price drop, Capcom isn't saying. This sale is likely being held by the retailers in an effort to offer a low price alternative to Dragon Ball FighterZ, which arrives tomorrow. The Steam version still lists Infinite going for $60, although some retailers have said the permanent price point is now $30. We'll have to wait and see what Capcom confirms, but a $20-$30 price seems ideal.
Here are the features, in case you missed them before:
- Select your favorite Marvel and Capcom characters and participate in battles, never before seen in the franchise
- Choose one of the six powerful Infinity Stones from the Marvel universe to influence the outcome of battle
- Select from a diverse roster of fan-favorite characters pulled from the Marvel and Capcom universes, including Captain Marvel and Iron Man from the Marvel side, and Ryu and Mega Man X from Capcom
- Heroes and villains battle for supremacy in a timeless struggle set in the Marvel and Capcom universes
- In addition to the cinematic story experience, players can hone their skills in a variety of accessible single player modes, including Training, Mission, and Arcade modes
- Robust online modes and content including ranked and casual matches, global leaderboards, and online lobbies with spectator mode deepen the overall experience
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
