Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock Has Customers Calling It Quits
Best Buy released both a PS5 restock and an Xbox Series X/S restock this morning, and it didn't go well. While both restocks were seemingly substantially, they were both store pick-up only, which means many got all the way to checkout to find out not a single Best Buy near them had stock. Adding to this were cart issues, which, at this point, are just part of the experience shopping for a PS5 and Xbox Series X. And if that wasn't enough for PlayStation customers, the PS5 stock sold out quite quickly, especially compared to the Xbox stock, which, at the moment of publishing, is still available in a scattered capacity.
While Best Buy was selling both Xbox consoles, it didn't have both PS5 models. While it had plenty of the standard $500 PS5, the stock did not include a single unit of the all-digital PS5, which is $100 cheaper as a result of skimping out on a disc drive.
All of that said, in 2020 it was impossible to get a PS5 -- and to a lesser extent an Xbox Series X -- due to the incredible demand, limited supply, and scalpers. These three factors are still in play in 2021, but added is the store pick-up issue. Many retailers aren't shipping anymore, which means customers in certain areas -- especially rural -- are having an extremely hard time getting a console. As you would expect, all of this is leading to even more frustration.
Store Pick Up Struggles
When you finally get a PS5 in your cart from Best Buy and it doesn’t let you use delivery and you realize the closest Best Buy is 91 miles away and doesn’t have in store pickup. In fact, none of them do in a 200 mile radius. pic.twitter.com/VqvCBb7f7O— 𝕃𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝔹𝕦𝕘𝕘𝕪 (@ladybuggy3) March 26, 2021
Xbox Players Know the Store Pick Up Struggle
Twice I got into the @BestBuy checkout screen trying to get an @Xbox series X bundle. I could get everything shipped to my house except for the console itself. Why wouldn't they just let me ship everything?! It ended up sold out and I missed it. @mattswider @techradar— Brian Mills (@Taker25and2) March 26, 2021
Done With Best Buy and Done With Xbox
@Microsoft @BestBuy it’s official I’m through with both of you. Try to buy Xbox series X and got shut out once again. So this is where we say goodbye Microsoft and Best Buy #GoSony pic.twitter.com/auf8D8F3L8— William Gregory (@the_only_bigwil) March 26, 2021
Beyond Frustrated
@BestBuy I honestly am beyond frustrated with the buying process for PS5. Totally understand the demand for this item. But companies like you should have a smooth interface. Finally got through to purchase one and add to cart and then “unavailable within 250 miles”.— Bryton Ennis (@BrytonEnnis) March 26, 2021
More Cart Issues
@BestBuy Why did you let me get the PS5 in my cart and then checkout and it said oops change settings? Now I have to wait another week. If we can get it in our cart it should be secured. Please fix this.— Catloverplayer🐱 (@catloverplayer) March 26, 2021
Too Complicated
I had a PS5 in my cart but I couldn't pick a store within 250 miles of me fast enough to actual purchase the damn thing before it was removed from my cart. Thanks for making it has complicated as possible @BestBuy #ps5restock— N. M. Carrara (@nmcarrara) March 26, 2021
Sick of It
@AskPlayStation can we please get a Playstation plus members only drop of the PS5 I'm a loyal member who can not for the life of me get a ps5 just tried bestbuy again today showed add to cart just to turn around and say sold out I'm sick of seeing those 2 words— Cassie (@cassie_antill) March 26, 2021
Got Em With the Survey
@BestBuy Hey maybe you don't select me for a survey as I'm trying to checkout with one of the limited Xbox Series X you have available next time? As of the process isn't frustrating enough. Thanks.— josh perry (@J_Perry_CLE) March 26, 2021
Almost Had It
Best buy deleted PS5 console from my cart 😡😡😡😡— Rafaell Teixeira (@RafaellTeixeir5) March 26, 2021