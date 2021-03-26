Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock Has Customers Calling It Quits

Best Buy released both a PS5 restock and an Xbox Series X/S restock this morning, and it didn't go well. While both restocks were seemingly substantially, they were both store pick-up only, which means many got all the way to checkout to find out not a single Best Buy near them had stock. Adding to this were cart issues, which, at this point, are just part of the experience shopping for a PS5 and Xbox Series X. And if that wasn't enough for PlayStation customers, the PS5 stock sold out quite quickly, especially compared to the Xbox stock, which, at the moment of publishing, is still available in a scattered capacity.

While Best Buy was selling both Xbox consoles, it didn't have both PS5 models. While it had plenty of the standard $500 PS5, the stock did not include a single unit of the all-digital PS5, which is $100 cheaper as a result of skimping out on a disc drive.

All of that said, in 2020 it was impossible to get a PS5 -- and to a lesser extent an Xbox Series X -- due to the incredible demand, limited supply, and scalpers. These three factors are still in play in 2021, but added is the store pick-up issue. Many retailers aren't shipping anymore, which means customers in certain areas -- especially rural -- are having an extremely hard time getting a console. As you would expect, all of this is leading to even more frustration.