This ‘Overwatch’ Mei Cosplay Photoshoot Is So Good, You’ll Think They’re Screenshots

“Freeze, don’t move!” Now Mei mains from Blizzard’s hit shooter Overwatch can treasure the deceptively adorable hero in a new way with this incredible cosplay that brings the character to life in stunning detail!

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Naetori’ and she has probably one of the most adorable cosplay portfolios I have ever seen. From Super Smash Bros. takes, to her spot-on Mei from Overwatch, this girl has got some major talent while sticking true to her fandom roots!

“She was assigned to the program’s monitoring station at Watchpoint: Antarctica when disaster struck: a sudden, catastrophic polar storm battered the installation and cut it off from the outside world, leaving the facility damaged and the scientists stranded. As their supplies dwindled, they entered cryostasis in a last-ditch effort to survive until a rescue attempt could be made.

But that rescue never came. It was years later when the team’s cryogenics chamber was finally discovered. Mei, still in hibernation, was the only survivor. The world Mei awoke to had gone through considerable changes: Overwatch was no more, the serious climate issues had worsened, and none of the eco-Watchpoints were in operation. Any clues that they had uncovered were lost.”

“Mei has decided to continue her work on her own. Equipped with a portable version of her climate-manipulation technology, she travels around the world, hoping to re-establish the eco-network and track down the causes of the threats to the planet’s ecosystem.”

