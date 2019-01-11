This ‘Overwatch’ Mei Cosplay Photoshoot Is So Good, You’ll Think They’re Screenshots

“Freeze, don’t move!” Now Mei mains from Blizzard’s hit shooter Overwatch can treasure the deceptively adorable hero in a new way with this incredible cosplay that brings the character to life in stunning detail!
“Dòng zhù! Bùxǔ zǒu!” 冻住！不许走 . Everyones FAVORITE ultimate 🤗🤗🤗 . 📸 @spikes_branded_props . . . . . . #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #classicskin #videogamecosplay #blizzardcosplay #geeksquad #blizzardentertainment #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #snowballmoodlight #cosplaygif #meihem #junkmei #junkratxmei #gamestopexclusive
The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Naetori’ and she has probably one of the most adorable cosplay portfolios I have ever seen. From Super Smash Bros. takes, to her spot-on Mei from Overwatch, this girl has got some major talent while sticking true to her fandom roots!
Cosplay vs cosplayer (in the process of working on cosplay 😂)… yeah. Sometimes the cosplay process isn’t pretty. But the result is always worth it ❤️. . This picture (on left of course lmao) was taken back at Anime Central by @___sixtus___ , where I first wore Mei. It’s before I made some major alterations to her coat, boots, and gloves, but still remains one of my favorite pics. This weekend kinda ..and honestly I’m not even being dramatic, changed my life. Not tremendously, but I definitely found new reasons to wake up with a little more motivation. I met some really awesome people (not particularly at ACen, but through cosplay) and some of the best friends I could ask for (annd not that I didn’t have any before 💙). . So for those of you who inbox me asking where to begin, there is no right answer. Start with what you want. Visualize it and do your best. YouTube is there to guide you too by the way 😎. And semi-noobies to the cosplay world LIKE ME who can always offer tips. So again, don’t be afraid of a little dust (with safety gear of course heh). I believe in ya. . ~brought to you by ‘i have been feeling a lil gloomy and need to remind myself and others why a little effort- a lil bit of gettin dirty— is all it takes to get you where you want to be- or even a weee bit closer’👍🏻~ . . . . . . . . #cosplayer #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #meiisbae #meilingzhou #videogamecosplay #videogamecosplayer #blizzardcosplay #playoverwatch #blizzardentertainment #classicskin #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #overwatchsnowball #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #meioverwatch #animecentral2018 #photographycosplay #acen2018 #cosplayervscharacter #charactervscosplay #cosplayvscosplayer
Hey there. I dont think I’ve asked any of you a question before🤔. So! Im guessing I have a lot of Overwatch players for my followers 😂. – Who is your main, and does is differ from your favorite character? For me, Clearly my fave is Mei, but my mains vary from 4 different characters about evenly lately :). Orisa, Mei, Pharah, and Sym. Tell me! – (if you don’t play Overwatch, who is your favorite game character? I’d say mine is Geralt from Witcher 😊) – 📸: @spikes_branded_props – – – – #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #classicskin #videogamecosplay #blizzardcosplay #blizzardentertainment #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei
2018 wasn’t too bad. I went to a ton of conventions and met some amazing people. Here’s some adventures feat. Mei and some her purest moments. Pure even when I’m wearing her 💙😂 – Thank you for the pictures @riptide_2795 (also the D.Va) and @krschrepel – Also features @spikes_branded_props as Junkrat and @raykemmler as the Ouran twins! – – – – – #cosplayer #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #endothermicblaster #meilingzhou #classicskin #charactervscosplay #videogamecosplay #videogamecosplayer #blizzardcosplay #meilingzhou #meimemes #overwatchmemes #overwatchcharacters #overwatchcosplays #matsuricon2018 #youmacon2018 #matsuricon #youmacon2018 #handmaidstale #handmaidstalecostumes
“Oops, sorry!” . 📸 Picture taken by @riptide_2795 💙💙💙 . I am sorry for all the Mei pictures. I’m working on Firefighter Mei and have a few cute Classic Mei pictures to share in the meantime 😊. Let me know if you’d like me to post progress of Firefighter on here, or if I should just keep putting it in my stories and Firefighter highlight! She should be done by January weeee! . . . . . #cosplayer #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #videogamecosplay #videogamecosplayer #blizzardcosplay #playoverwatch #blizzardentertainment #pajamei #classicskin #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #overwatchsnowball #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #meioverwatch #youmacon2018 #youmacon2018
“Hey! Wait for me!” ❄️ 📸: @spikes_branded_props . . . . . . . #cosplayer #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #cosplayphotoshoot #classicskin #videogamecosplay #videogamecosplayer #blizzardcosplay #playoverwatch #blizzardentertainment #youmacon2018 #freezedontmove #blizzardcosplayer #overwatchsnowball #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #meioverwatch
Mei: “Wait a second… when I said ‘look somewhere else’ THIS is not what I meant!”😰 . Junkrat: ”Somethin’ about takin’ orders from you- IT JUST DOESN’T SMELL RIGHT! *sniffsniff* speakin of smell…” . #meihem anyone? 😅 @spikes_branded_props Jumped in on my photoshoot with 📸 @theportraitdude to do some fun character shipping. Enjoy. . . . . . . . #cosplayers #mei #meicosplay #meicosplayer #overwatchcosplayer #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplay #freezedontmove #meiisbae #meilingzhou #overwatchships #jamisonfawkes #blizzardcosplay #playoverwatch #blizzardentertainment #freezedontmove #meixjunkrat #junkratoverwatch #meioverwatchcosplay #meioverwatch #overwatchmei #cosplayphotographer #overwatchmeihem #theportraitdude #naetori #junkratcosplay #overwatchjunkrat
For more about this hero and her snowball companion:
“She was assigned to the program’s monitoring station at Watchpoint: Antarctica when disaster struck: a sudden, catastrophic polar storm battered the installation and cut it off from the outside world, leaving the facility damaged and the scientists stranded. As their supplies dwindled, they entered cryostasis in a last-ditch effort to survive until a rescue attempt could be made.
But that rescue never came. It was years later when the team’s cryogenics chamber was finally discovered. Mei, still in hibernation, was the only survivor. The world Mei awoke to had gone through considerable changes: Overwatch was no more, the serious climate issues had worsened, and none of the eco-Watchpoints were in operation. Any clues that they had uncovered were lost.”
“Mei has decided to continue her work on her own. Equipped with a portable version of her climate-manipulation technology, she travels around the world, hoping to re-establish the eco-network and track down the causes of the threats to the planet’s ecosystem.”
