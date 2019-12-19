Conquer the Galaxy: These Are the Best Star Wars Board Games

Few times are as perfect for sitting around the tabletop and enjoying a few board games as the holiday season, and this year’s holiday season also happens to feature a bit of Star Wars magic, thanks to the much-anticpated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film is set to end the Skywalker saga in a huge way, so you might as well use it as the perfect excuse to take out and enjoy some of your favorite Star Wars board games. The good news is that there’s a game for every sort of Star Wars fan, and we’re here to rundown our favorites for any occasion.

While we have a number of favorites, there are quite a large number to choose from, so not everything made our list. We decided to focus on board game experiences that are a bit easier to get into and don’t require much more than setting up the board, so that means that the roleplaying side of Star Wars wasn’t included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, if you’ve got a bit more time to commit and are willing to really dive into the Star Wars world, it’s hard not to recommend Fantasy Flight Games’ stellar Star Wars series of roleplaying games. Whether you want to play as a smuggler in the Outer Rim in Star Wars: Edge of the Empire, a Force-sensitive outcast in Star Wars: Force and Destiny, or a member of the rebellion in Star Wars: Age of Rebellion, you’ll find an era and story that is addicting, and the systems are streamlined to be worthwhile for longtime roleplayers and new players alike.

Without further ado, here are the best Star Wars board games you can play right now, and all will make the holidays even more entertaining!

X-Wing Second Edition

If you’re a fan of miniatures, you can’t go wrong with Star Wars: X-Wing, a game that brings the iconic starships of the franchise to your tabletop and puts them in your control. You’re going to love creating your own customized and powerful force, and the miniatures are incredibly detailed, so even if you aren’t playing they will make an excellent addition to your Star Wars collection.

X-Wing also recently released the game’s Second Edition, with streamlined and updated rules, so it’s a great time to jump into the mix, and if you get hooked, there are a variety of expansions available to build out your force exactly the way you want.

You can check out more here, and the official description can be found below.

Enter the next era of interstellar combat in the Star Wars galaxy! In X-Wing Second Edition, you assemble a squadron of iconic starfighters from across the Star Wars saga and engage in fast-paced, high-stakes space combat with iconic pilots such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

With refined gameplay that focuses on the physical act of flying starships, X-Wing Second Edition lets you create your own Star Wars space battles right on your tabletop. Intuitive mechanics create the tense atmosphere of a firefight while beautifully pre-painted miniatures draw you deeper into the action. Man your ships and enter the fray!

Star Wars: Rebellion

If you’re looking for something that really tries to make the Rebel vs. Empire conflict feel real, then Star Wars: Rebellion is the way to go. Rebellion is a sprawling board game that allows players to either take the side of the Empire or the Rebellion, and your gameplay experience will greatly change depending on which side you choose.

If you pick the Empire, you’ll have an immediate advantage because of the powerful and impressive force you have at your disposal, and you can be aggressive in trying to find and take down the Rebellion headquarters. As the Rebellion, you are outmatched unit-wise, so you’ll need to maneuver from planet to planet and recruit allies in your quest to overturn the Empire. If you can last long enough and get more planets on your side, you’ve got a shot to win. Throw in some sweet miniatures and you’ve got one heck of a chess match.

You can find out more about Rebellion right here, and you can check out the official description below.

“The actions of a handful of men and women shape the course of the Galactic Civil War in Star Wars: Rebellion, a board game of epic conflict between the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance for two to four players.

“In Star Wars: Rebellion, you control the entire Galactic Empire or the fledgling Rebel Alliance. You must command starships, account for troop movements, and rally systems to your cause. Featuring more than 150 plastic miniatures and two game boards that account for thirty-two of the Star Wars™ galaxy’s most notable star systems, Star Wars: Rebellion aspires to be as large and sweeping as the Star Wars universe itself.”

Star Wars: Outer Rim

While Star Wars: Rebellion puts you in control of either the Rebellion or the Empire in a massive board game experience, Star Wars: Outer Rim allows you to operate on the outside of both sides of the conflict as a smuggler and bounty hunter. Your goal is to become the most famous smuggler in the galaxy, and you’ll do that by smuggling cargo, avoiding Rebel and Empire patrols, and tracking down bounties, something you’ll need to achieve by assembling upgrades, buying a ship, and gathering a top-notch crew.

The game is not short by any means, but it features several ways to achieve victory, adjusting to any type of playstyle

You can check out our review of Outer Rim right here and you can find the official description below.

“Far from the shadows of Coruscant’s skyscrapers lies the dangerous Outer Rim. To many citizens, the galaxy’s edge represents a hive of scum and villainy that is better left ignored. But to the scoundrels of the galaxy, the Outer Rim represents the opportunity to become a legend.

“Explore the galaxy for yourself with Star Wars: Outer Rim, a game of bounty hunters, mercenaries, and smugglers for one to four players!

“In Outer Rim, players take on the roles of outlaws on the fringes of society and set out to make their mark on the galaxy. You’ll travel the Outer Rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew, and vie to cement your place in the legends of the Star Wars galaxy! Do you have what it takes to survive the dangers of the Outer Rim while building your own legacy?”

Star Wars: Imperial Assault

For those looking to have a bit more of a cooperative experience, you can check out Fantasy Flight’s Star Wars: Imperial Assault. The game can play from two to five players and allows one player to take on the Empire’s rather limitless resources while the other players take control of the Rebel Alliance and attempt to defeat enemies, complete objectives, and move the story forward towards victory.

Players on the Rebel side will need to utilize their unit’s special skills and abilities to take on the overwhelming force of the Empire, as this will be anything but a cakewalk if you decide to lone-wolf it and leave your team behind. That said, the variety of expansions and additional units available means you can really customize the experience to any group’s liking, and as long as you work as a team you’ll find plenty of fun to be had.

The only downside is that Fantasy Flight isn’t publishing new expansions for Imperial Assault, but there’s enough to pick up now that you will find plenty to keep you busy for quite a while.

You can find out more about Imperial Assault right here, and you can find the official description below.

“Imperial Assault is a strategy board game of tactical combat and missions for two to five players, offering two distinct games of battle and adventure in the Star Wars universe!

“Imperial Assault puts you in the midst of the Galactic Civil War between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire after the destruction of the Death Star over Yavin 4 with two separate game experiences. The campaign game pits the limitless troops and resources of the Galactic Empire against a crack team of elite Rebel operatives as they strive to break the Empire’s hold on the galaxy, while the skirmish game invites you and a friend to muster strike teams and battle head-to-head over conflicting objectives.”

Star Wars: Legion

While Imperial Assault‘s new releases have come to a close, you can get your miniature combat addiction from Fantasy Flight’s new miniatures game Star Wars: Legion, which is off to a fantastic start. The game is a full-on player vs. player combat strategy game (in the vein of Warhammer), and allows you to take control of an army of your creation for either the Rebellion forces or the Empire, and so far the miniatures have been fantastic.

You’ll create an army using an agreed-upon point total, which can include various groups of infantry, speeder bikes, tanks, AT-ATs, and more, including Commanders that range from Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader to other fan favorites like General Grievous and Cassian Andor.

There’s already a number of objective and terrain expansions that will change up the gameplay experience quite a bit, and you can get started with one of two different starter sets.

You can check out our review of the starter set right here, and the official description can be found below.

“Warfare is an inescapable part of the Star Wars universe, from the blow dealt to the Rebel Alliance in the Battle of Hoth to a few Rebel strike teams taking on a legion of stormtroopers stationed on Endor. Seize your chance to get your boots on the ground and lead your troops to victory with Star Wars: Legion, a miniatures game of thrilling infantry battles in the Star Wars universe!

“Star Wars: Legion invites you to join the unsung battles of the Galactic Civil War as the commander of a unique army filled with troopers, powerful ground or repulsor vehicles, and iconic characters like Darth Vader or Luke Skywalker. While innovative mechanics simulate the fog of war and the chaos of battle, the unpainted, easily assembled miniatures give you a canvas to create the Star Wars army you’ve always wanted to lead into battle—whether you fight for the monolithic, oppressive Galactic Empire or the ragtag Rebel Alliance.”

Welcome to Star Wars Week! ComicBook.com is celebrating the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker all week long with an in-depth look at the last four decades spent in the galaxy. Click on the banner to see more of our exclusive coverage and videos celebrating all things Star Wars!