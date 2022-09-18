The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10

Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.

Thankfully, the latest Humble Bundle offers a cheap way to experience some of the best Star Wars games out there. The new Starlight bundle includes 17 games for $10 total, including some of the most acclaimed Star Wars games, Aliens vs Predator, and some Lucasarts titles like Grim Fandango. Even if you just pay $1, you'll get Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Aliens vs Predator, Full Throttle Remastered, and Star Wars Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy. Proceeds from this bundle will go to the Starlight Children's Foundation which helps bring games other fun items to children's hospitals. Needless to say, it's a great deal for some amazing games and it all goes toward a good cause. You can view the list of games included in the $10 bundle below.

Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection

Aliens vs. Predator Collection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars III – The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars – The Force Awakens

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

If you weren't already aware, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the best Star Wars games and one of the best RPGs of all-time, courtesy of BioWare. The game is currently getting remade for PlayStation 5 and PC, so if you want to see what the original version is like, there's no better time than now. Even Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is great and is one of the last Star Wars titles made by LucasArts before Disney took ownership of the IP.

Are you going to check any of these games out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.