Bethesda Congratulates Sony On Shadow of the Colossus Launch In the Biggest Way Possible

Back in the old days of the industry, companies were at each other’s throats, making digs at one another while establishing the idea that their product was the best in the business. But, today? Well, it’s not nearly as cutthroat, as social media allows companies to express congrats over the launch of certain products.

Like, for instance, Bethesda. The publisher is still basking in the success of its launch of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, while at the same time prepping the Nintendo Switch version for launch sometime this summer. But that didn’t stop the team from taking a moment and paying tribute to another big name game making its way to the market today – Sony’s remake of the classic Shadow of the Colossus.

The game is available for PlayStation 4 now, and to commemorate its launch, Bethesda released a tweet congratulating the team on its arrival, and even implementing one of its characters in the world of Wolfenstein. And, man, now it has us dreaming about an epic boss battle that’ll never happen.

“From one Colossus to another, congrats on the launch of Shadow of the Colossus, @playstation! #Wolf2,” the team noted in its tweet, which you can see below. Yep, that Colossus looks pretty bad ass in red and black.

From one Colossus to another, congrats on the launch of Shadow of the Colossus, @PlayStation! #Wolf2 pic.twitter.com/4szgX1BUoX — Wolfenstein (@wolfenstein) February 6, 2018

Sony has since responded to the tweet, with a simple “blush face” emoji – and players have noticed, liking the reply, as well as the original tweet that came along with it.

We could always use more of this type of camaraderie in the gaming industry, where companies congratulate each other on their successes, instead of digging in and going, “Oh, yeah, well, our Colossus is bigger!” or something along those lines. We’ll happily take the good cheer and congratulations over the digs.

Plus, it certainly helps that both Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Shadow of the Colossus are both stellar games, and well worth players’ time. You can actually check out our review of Shadow of the Colossus here if you want to read up more on it.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and the Nintendo Switch version will be available this summer. Meanwhile, Shadow of the Colossus is out now for PlayStation 4.