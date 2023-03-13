Popular Bethesda Games on Sale for $5 at GameStop

A few different popular Bethesda games are on sale at GameStop all for $4.99 a pop. The catch, as it always is with GameStop, is that these deals are for pre-owned versions of each game. Of course, with GameStop there's a guarantee that every pre-owned game works or your money back, but if you prefer your game's brand new and with that brand-new smell, these deals won't tickle your fancy. That said, it's worth pointing out that some of the deals aren't for physical copies of the game, but digital versions. And of course, the prices vary by platform.

As for the games in question, they include the following: 2019's Rage 2, 2016's DOOM reboot, and 2014's The Evil Within and its 2017 sequel The Evil Within 2. How long all of these games will be available at the price point of $4.99, we don't know. GameStop doesn't disclose this information, but we know it's a limited-time offer. Below, you can read more about each game, find a link to a listing of each game, and view a trailer for each game as well:

Rage 2: "Dive headfirst into a dystopian world devoid of society, law, and order. RAGE 2 brings together two studio powerhouses-Avalanche Studios, masters of open world insanity, and id Software, creators of the first-person shooter -to deliver a carnival of carnage where you can go anywhere, shoot anything, and explode everything."

The Evil Within 2: "From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all. But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive.

The Evil Within: "Developed by Shinji Mikami -- creator of the seminal Resident Evil series -- and the talented team at Tango Gameworks, The Evil Within embodies the meaning of pure survival horror. Highly-crafted environments, horrifying anxiety, and an intricate story are combined to create an immersive world that will bring you to the height of tension. With limited resources at your disposal, you'll fight for survival and experience profound fear in this perfect blend of horror and action.

DOOM: "Developed by id software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you're obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes. Expand your gameplay experience using DOOM SnapMap game editor to easily create, play, and share your content with the world.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you're playing. Are you taking advantage of any of these deals?