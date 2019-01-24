Bethesda’s ‘Rage 2’ Pokes Fun At ‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ In New Tweet

With Far Cry: New Dawn set to arrive in less than a month, there's a good deal of hype going into the spin-off adventure, including the premiere of a new trailer, as well as the lowdown on several new features. But that isn't stopping another game that's coming out down the road from poking fun at it.

Today, the official Twitter account for Rage 2 tweeted out an image that's clearly having a field day mimicking Far Cry: New Dawn, even though its nature is of an entirely different order. As you can see from the image below, it's features the logo for "Rage 2: New Dawn", and poses the characters similar to how the twins look in the Far Cry: New Dawn cover art. You can compare the two pictures below.

In the tweet, it suggested, "Huh, I guess pink is all the RAGE? Get pumped for new RAGE 2 gameplay coverage next week!" complete with a winky face. You can see the tweet below.

Huh, I guess pink is all the RAGE? 😉 Get pumped for new RAGE 2 gameplay coverage next week! pic.twitter.com/ZDtaoDYEP4 — RAGE 2 (@RAGEgame) January 23, 2019

The team at Bethesda did just recently hold an event where certain players were able to check out the game in action. We were impressed with what we played at QuakeCon last year, in which the publisher gave us ample time to check out the game's open world, along with taking out a few punks with serious firepower and a ninja star-like projectile that can behead someone rather easily at forty paces. So, yeah, we can't wait to do more of it.

As for the tweet, it's been getting some solid reactions from fans, as you can see below:

OI YEAH I BLOODY LOVE PINK pic.twitter.com/0jpMLpczLG — kayPOWXD (@kayPOWXD) January 23, 2019

Pink you say?! pic.twitter.com/kmuXhBPxje — The Ghost of Razgriz (@Ghost_Razgriz06) January 23, 2019

Needless to say, Rage 2 looks like fun. We'll see how it fares when it releases on May 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

