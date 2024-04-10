Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #25 Goes Live, Here Are the Patch Notes

Larian Studios has today released a new update for Baldur's Gate 3 which serves as the title's 25th hotfix. At the time of this writing, it's been nearly two months since the last major patch for BG3 went live and brought with it a number of notable changes. Since then, Larian has made clear that it will be winding down its work on its acclaimed RPG and has also confirmed that it won't be developing future DLC or expansions. Despite this, new fixes for Baldur's Gate 3 continue to come about at a steady rate which has resulted in another new update this week.

As a whole, Hotfix #25 is one of the smaller updates that BG3 has received in quite some time. The patch mainly looks to address a bug tied to the companion Us, which would then impact the ability to use Short Rest. Other than this, Larian has also looked to address some crashes that occur in various instances throughout Baldur's Gate 3 and has also solved two more problems associated with items.

"It would appear that Us is causing everybody a few sleepless nights, and that troublesome fleshy blob has been continuing to block some players from taking a Short Rest," Larian said alongside the release of this new hotfix. "We've given him some lessons in decorum, and leaving a party at the appropriate time, rather than hanging around like a loathsome houseguest, eating all the cheese from the fridge."

You can view the full patch notes for today's new Baldur's Gate 3 update down below.

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix #25 Patch Notes

FIXES