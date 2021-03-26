Biomutant Reveals New Trailer and Controversial Pre-Order Bonus

✖

Biomutant's May release date is starting to get closer, and publisher THQ Nordic has released a brand-new trailer showcasing the game's vibrant worlds and kung-fu inspired action! The trailer was also accompanied by information on the game's pre-order incentive: those that pre-order the digital release or the collector's edition will receive access to the Mercenary class, which apparently features "a unique combination of perks." This class will eventually be available to all players as DLC, but those that want it for free will have to pre-order either of those versions. Unfortunately, the standard physical release is not included in the promotion.

The game's latest trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Biomutant is now available for digital pre-order! Pre-order now & get the Mercenary class, a unique combination of perks. For digital and Collector's Edition pre-orders only. pic.twitter.com/F6bZ9wpBZs — Biomutant (@Biomutant) March 25, 2021

The game's pre-order bonus was met with some hesitation from gamers looking forward to Biomutant. One commenter noted that the controversy surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 had made them hesitant to pre-order future games, which THQ Nordic replied was "understandable." Other comments expressed disappointment that one of the game's classes would essentially be locked behind a "paywall," especially since the standard physical release is not included in the promotion. It's unfortunate, but pre-order bonuses have become an industry standard, and it seems that developers and publishers will continue to lean on them as long as gamers are willing to put money forward prior to release.

The digital version of Biomutant will retail for $59.99, while the collector's edition will retail for $119.99. The collector's edition comes with the game as well as a number of extras, including a figurine, A1 artwork on fabric, and the soundtrack. There's also a $399 Atomic edition which includes those items but swaps the figurine for a diorama. It also includes a t-shirt, a SteelBook, and an oversized mouse. There's no word on whether or not the Atomic version will also include the pre-order incentive, but hopefully it will, given the package's price tag!

Biomutant is set to release May 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Biomutant? What do you think of the game's pre-order bonus? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!