‘Biomutant’ Release Date Reportedly Leaked

According to Biomutant’s SteamDB page, the open-world kung-fu fable RPG from THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 will release on July 1. The problem with this? July 1 is a Monday, a day games rarely release, especially ones with retail runs.

In case you missed it, this week the game’s SteamDB page updated and changed the game’s release date from a vague “2019” to July 1, 2019. However, once this was noticed, it was quickly changed back, suggesting it was a mistake.

But why July 1? Well, it’s possible THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 are aiming to release the game around this time, and maybe told SteamDB sometime in July, and so the website put July 1 as a type of placeholder.

Whether Biomutant will release on July 1, I’m not sure. But it seems likely the game is at least coming sometime this summer. Even if this slip-up never occurred, that’s probably where I would have placed the game myself. THQ Nordic has released its games in the hyper competitive fall window in the past, but I don’t think it would do that with a brand-new IP from a brand-new studio. But maybe it will. I don’t know. At this point, I’m just speculating, so take everything I say with a big grain of salt.

Biomutant is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, THQ Nordic has supported the console pretty well, so a Switch port isn’t off the table at this point.

For more news, media, and information on Biomutant, make sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. For more on the game itself, here’s a brief and official pitch from THQ Nordic:

“Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action.

“A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?”