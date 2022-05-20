BioShock Rumor Provides Update on New Game

✖

On December 9, 2019, 2K Games announced a new studio called Cloud Chamber and announced a new BioShock game, tentatively dubbed BioShock 4. At the time of reveal, we saw nothing of the game and got zero official details about the game. Three years later and this hasn't changed, but according to a new rumor, it may finally change later this year. While Cloud Chamber and 2K Games still aren't talking about the project, and while there's been no suggestion this will change anytime soon, a new rumor claims the game will likely be revealed this year, which isn't too surprising considering several rumors suggested the game was ready to be revealed as early as last year.

The rumor comes the way of Oops Leaks, a Twitter user who has built a reputation and a following for sharing a variety of industry rumors and rumblings. According to the leaker, they are "almost sure" the game is going to be revealed this year. They don't go into why, but the implication is that this prediction is a mixture of inside information and speculation. That said, and for what it's worth, it lines up with rumblings we've heard here and there. Based on what we've heard though it's not going to rear its head during the imminent Summer Game Fest cycle of reveals and announcements.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information provided by the leaker and the extent of what we've heard through the grapevine. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change. As you would expect, none of the implicated parties have addressed this rumor in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

