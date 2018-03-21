Black Desert Online Summer Xbox One Release Planned, Eyeing Nintendo Switch

The MMORPG Black Desert Online is a visually stunning masterpiece that many PC players are enjoying. The open-world format pairs perfectly with the immersive narrative and the character customization is beyond real. Up until this point, the MMORPG has only been available on the PC platform, though console was always in the cards. Now we’ve finally have a little insight one what is on the horizon including a timeline and even a Nintendo Switch port.
There was quite a bit of information doled out during GDC this year with multiple sources confirming that an Xbox One release was planned for the Summer. Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung confirmed to DualShockers that the PlayStation 4 version was still happening, though the Xbox One port remains the priority. In addition to the major two consoles dominating the market, the highly successful Nintendo Switch is now vying for its time with the MMO RPG as well.
Though we don’t have anything concrete at this time regarding the Big N being their new home, Pearl Abyss has made their interest known that a Switch port is definitely not out of the cards. Jung also mentioned that if they were to go for that goal, it would be treated like a mobile port.
For now, this is what we know for fact: Black Desert Online is available now for PC. The game will be making its way to the Xbox One “Summer-ish” with a PlayStation 4 version arriving afterwards. The Nintendo Switch is of interest, though nothing concrete at this time.
For more info about the popular MMORPG:
Black Desert Online is a sandbox, living-world MMORPG. Experience fast-paced, action-packed combat, hunt monsters and huge bosses, fight with friends in a guild to siege nodes and region castles, train your life skills such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and much more!
Players will enjoy jaw-dropping graphics, intuitive skill-based combat, and an immersive story encased in our expansive world that’s just waiting to be explored. Accompanied by a Black Spirit, a companion whose destiny is intertwined with their own, players will discover the secret of the Black Stones and the history of their corrupting effects.
- Robust Character Creation Tools – Make the character YOU want to play.
- Seamless Movement Throughout the World – No loading times necessary as you explore.
- Combo-Oriented, Non-Targeted Combat – Take part in fast-paced, action-packed combat with skills that can be chained through combos.
- Unique Weather and Climate – The weather and climate will have various effects on different zones that players can adapt to.
- Day / Night Cycle – Along with unique weather and climate changes, the game revolves around a day/night cycle that alters NPC behavior and triggers various events based on the time of day.
- Instanced Player Housing – From tents to palaces and everything in between, players can furnish and customize their own homes and can hire NPCs to keep your place clean or purchase things from the marketplace.
- Mounted Combat – Utilize your trusted mounts on the battlefield and take advantage of their mobility and effectiveness in combat. Keep in mind, however, that mounts will need to be cared for, housed and protected as they can die in combat.
- Boss Hunts – Group up with friends or other players to hunt down field bosses and world bosses to get that rare loot.
- Siege Warfare – Massive free-for-all guild battles! Join a guild and participate in daily node wars or weekly conquest wars against many other competing guilds. Win the node or castle and claim it for a week to collect taxes to increase your guild funds.
- Ocean Contents – Craft your boat and make sail to the vast oceans to fish, hunt ocean monsters and bosses, underwater exploring and gathering, quest missions, trade, and so much more.
- Taming & Breeding – Catch and tame horses and elephants in the wild to make it your mount. You can also breed horses for better offspring with improved mount stats and skills.
- Crafting – Enjoy all aspects of crafting in Black Desert from tools, weapons, armor, jewelry, boats, costumes, outfits, and more. Just about everything can be crafted in the world of Black Desert Online.
- Profession – Take part and grow your character into a profession that can help your income. With professions like gathering, processing, cooking, alchemy, training, fishing, hunting, trading, farming, and sailing, you can choose to play Black Desert Online the way you want to.