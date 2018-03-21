Black Desert Online Summer Xbox One Release Planned, Eyeing Nintendo Switch

The MMORPG Black Desert Online is a visually stunning masterpiece that many PC players are enjoying. The open-world format pairs perfectly with the immersive narrative and the character customization is beyond real. Up until this point, the MMORPG has only been available on the PC platform, though console was always in the cards. Now we’ve finally have a little insight one what is on the horizon including a timeline and even a Nintendo Switch port.

There was quite a bit of information doled out during GDC this year with multiple sources confirming that an Xbox One release was planned for the Summer. Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung confirmed to DualShockers that the PlayStation 4 version was still happening, though the Xbox One port remains the priority. In addition to the major two consoles dominating the market, the highly successful Nintendo Switch is now vying for its time with the MMO RPG as well.

Though we don’t have anything concrete at this time regarding the Big N being their new home, Pearl Abyss has made their interest known that a Switch port is definitely not out of the cards. Jung also mentioned that if they were to go for that goal, it would be treated like a mobile port.

For now, this is what we know for fact: Black Desert Online is available now for PC. The game will be making its way to the Xbox One “Summer-ish” with a PlayStation 4 version arriving afterwards. The Nintendo Switch is of interest, though nothing concrete at this time.

For more info about the popular MMORPG:

Black Desert Online is a sandbox, living-world MMORPG. Experience fast-paced, action-packed combat, hunt monsters and huge bosses, fight with friends in a guild to siege nodes and region castles, train your life skills such as fishing, trading, crafting, cooking, and much more!

Players will enjoy jaw-dropping graphics, intuitive skill-based combat, and an immersive story encased in our expansive world that’s just waiting to be explored. Accompanied by a Black Spirit, a companion whose destiny is intertwined with their own, players will discover the secret of the Black Stones and the history of their corrupting effects.