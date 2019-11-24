Black Friday 2019: The Best PlayStation 4 Deals Arrive Tonight

If you’re shopping for PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals this holiday, tonight is the night. The big sales on consoles, games, and accessories begins at 9pm PT (12am ET) tonight, November 23rd-24th. If you want to know what to get (and what not to get) you’ve come to the right place.

Sony’s official lineup of deals includes some big discounts on consoles (including the PlayStation 4 Pro), VR, games, controllers, and more. A breakdown can be found below along with links with confirmed availability. There will also be known retailer exclusive options that offer an enticing alternative. Naturally, the sale prices won’t be live until after midnight EST unless otherwise indicated. Keep tabs on this list as it might change as new deals and info are made available.

1. Only on PlayStation PS4 Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP). Featuring a 1TB PS4 system and three award-winning titles, The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: This slim bundle deal will be available here at Walmart. Kohls will offer this PS4 Slim Fortnite bundle for $199.99 with a $60 Kolh’s cash bonus – most likely starting at 1:01 am ET on November 25th.

2. PlayStation 4 Pro for $299.99 (MSRP)/ $369.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $399.99 (MSRP) / $499.99 CAD: Walmart will go above and beyond the standard $299.99 deal with a PS4 Pro bundle offer that includes Call of Duty Modern Warfare as a free bonus. This is definitely the deal to get unless Amazon follows through with an incredible deal on this bundle with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. GameStop is also offering the $299.99 deal on their Glacier White system with a $25 gift card bonus. The standalone PS4 Pro deal will be available here at Walmart and, most likely, here at Best Buy.

3. PS VR Multi-game Bundle for $199.99 (MSRP) / $319.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $299.99 (MSRP) and $449.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera and vouchers to download five PS VR titles: Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds.This deal will be available here at Walmart. Kohls will have their own version of this bundle deal with $60 Kohl’s cash most likely starting on November 25th.

4. PS VR Blood & Truth + Everybody’s Golf Bundle for $249.99 (MSRP) / $249.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $349.99 (MSRP) / $379.99 CAD (MSRP). Features a PS VR Headset, a PS Camera, two PS Move controllers, and two popular PS VR titles: Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR. This deal will be available here at Walmart.

5. PS Gold Headset for $69.99 (MSRP) / $89.99 CAD (MSRP) in all available colors, regularly $99.99 (MSRP) / $119.99 CAD (MSRP): This deal will be available here at Walmart. Black Friday pricing is already live on select colors.

6.DualShock 4 wireless controller for $39.99 (MSRP) / $49.99 CAD (MSRP) in all colors, regularly $64.99 USD (MSRP) / $74.99 CAD (MSRP). This deal will be available here at Walmart for $39. The Black DualShock and Fortnite NeoVersa bundle will also be available for $39.

7. 25% off a PlayStation Plus yearly subscription, available 11/22 – 12/2. Skip this deal because you can get a better one on eBay now. You might want to keep tabs on this Amazon link as well because they might offer a deal at $39.99 or below.

8. Select PlayStation exclusive games for $19.99 (MSRP) / $29.99 CAD (MSRP), including Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie, and MLB The Show 19: Deals on these games will be available all over the place, though some retailers might offer them at later dates. They will be available here at Best Buy (scroll down to the PS4 previews section), though they are planning to offer Spider-Man: GOTY for even less at $14.99. Walmart will also be matching this deal and offering additional titles with big discounts. The titles listed below are included.

9. PlayStation Hits games for $9.99 (MSRP) / $9.99 CAD (MSRP), regularly $19.99 (MSRP) / $19.99 CAD

10. Call of Duty Modern Warfare with 2XP Bonus (Walmart Exclusive) for $38. This deal is live at Walmart now.

If you’re looking to shop on Amazon, keep tabs on their gaming Black Friday sale page to see what turns up after midnight. Many of the deals mentioned above will also go live on Amazon, thought the launch times have not been confirmed. They might also have a surprise or two.

