Black Friday 2019 PS4 Pro and Slim Bundle Deals Arrive Tonight

Sony’s big PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals aren’t launching on November 29th, they’re actually arriving tonight November 23rd – 24th at 9am PT (12am ET). If you’re looking for a PS4 console deal, there are several options to choose from. However, in our opinion, there are only two deals that are really worth considering.

The first option is the 1TB PlayStation Slim bundle with The Last of Us: Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition exclusives for $199.99. This deal will be widely available at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. This is the most affordable option and certainly offers a lot of bang for your buck.

The second option is the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1TB PlayStation Pro bundle that will be available here at Walmart for $299 starting at midnight. Basically this deal upgrades the standalone PS4 Pro for $299 deal that Sony had planned for Black Friday by tossing in one of the year’s biggest games for free on top of the massive discount.

As for some of the other options, keep in mind that GameStop is also offering the $299.99 PS4 Pro deal on their Glacier White system with a $25 gift card bonus. The standalone PS4 Pro deal will be available here at Walmart and here at Best Buy. We would also keep an eye on this Amazon PS4 Pro bundle listing with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. There’s a small chance that they might run a deal on it.

If you want to check out the Black Friday PlayStation 4 deals on games and accessories that are arriving tonight, head on over to our master list for all of the info. Keep tabs on our Gear page for any surprises that might arrive leading up to Black Friday.

