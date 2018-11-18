Black Friday Xbox One X Deals Are Available Now

Those of you who are in the market for an Xbox One this holiday season don’t need to wait until Black Friday to pick up the biggest deal on the console and bundles. Those deals went live this morning and are available via several retailers. Here’s the breakdown:

The big ticket items in the sale include $100 off the Xbox One X ($399 is an all-time low) and $100 off the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators bundle ($199), but additional Xbox One console bundles are available with $70 discounts. You can order them all directly from Microsoft with free shipping. The deals are available via Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy as well. You should also stay tuned for Xbox Live Gold discounts, Wireless controller discounts, and big game discounts on November 22nd.

If you’re looking to pick up the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle, keep in mind that the best deal going will come from Kohls, who are offering a bonus of $60 Kohl’s cash on top of the $200 price tag. This deal should be live here starting tomorrow, November 19th at 12:01 am CT (1:01 am EST).

Microsoft’s official description for the sale is available below.

“Games play best on Xbox, so we’ll be offering a $100 discount on select Xbox One consoles from 11/18 through 11/26. Get the Xbox One X, the world’s most powerful console, at its lowest price ever, or the Xbox One S, the best value in games and entertainment.

With a $100 discount on the Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle and a $70 discount on other bundles that pair must-have games like Forza Horizon 4 with a console, Xbox is giving you even more ways to save. Additionally, when you buy an Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Xbox Wireless controller at participating retailers you receive a digital token for Gears of War 4 free ($39.99 MSRP value).

Already have an Xbox One console? Up your game with a new Xbox Wireless Controller at a $10 discount on select controllers including Xbox Design Lab from 11/22 through 11/26.”

