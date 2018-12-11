‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Players Having Difficulty With Unlocking Zero In Multiplayer

Treyarch has launched the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 today with Operation Absolute Zero. A huge number of changes have come with this free update, which are detailed in our report here. But not everything is going smoothly, as some players are having difficulty with unlocking the latest Specialist introduced to the game, Zero.

The developer, however, is aware of the situation. In a new Twitter post, Treyarch noted that a few fans were running into trouble unlocking this new character and are working on a solution. You can read the tweet below.

We are aware that players are experiencing an issue with Zero appearing locked in Multiplayer. We’re working on a fix as we speak… expect an update shortly. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 11, 2018

This update just dropped a few minutes ago, so more than likely we’ll see progress made on this a little later today.

Elsewhere, a few players have noticed other problems within the game after the Absolute Zero update went live, including issues surrounding Dark Matter. You can see those tweets below.

Please fix the issue with Dark Matter not staying equipped on guns. — ブランデン (@iRIIOT) December 11, 2018

Also dark matter not showing in game — EnVy_Knight101 (@EnVy_Knight101) December 11, 2018

And there is an issue with dark matter it isn’t on your gun in game even thought you equip in create a class — kyle (@kyle_1234_) December 11, 2018

Are you guys aware of camps like dark matter disappearing from your guns if you leave a lobby? — Jack Powell (@cyb3rd0g16) December 11, 2018

Another issue: dark matter wont go on weapons in game anymore ? — Geordie Routh (@routhgeordie1) December 11, 2018

Zero is locked, dark matter won’t show on guns, anybody else experience anything else wrong? Let them know so they can fix. — Jay (@JSnaay) December 11, 2018

we cant use dark matter camo aswell online pls help us — vnew guname (@vnewgungame) December 11, 2018

While the developer hasn’t addressed this particular set of problems just yet, they have been working steadily on new updates for the game on a weekly, and sometimes even daily, basis. More than likely, it’s keeping notes on this feedback and will apply changes soon.

For the time being, be patient with unlocking Zero and enjoy the other content that Absolute Zero update has to offer. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and will come to PC and Xbox One sometime early next year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now.