‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Players Having Difficulty With Unlocking Zero In Multiplayer

Treyarch has launched the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 today with […]

Treyarch has launched the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 today with Operation Absolute Zero. A huge number of changes have come with this free update, which are detailed in our report here. But not everything is going smoothly, as some players are having difficulty with unlocking the latest Specialist introduced to the game, Zero.

The developer, however, is aware of the situation. In a new Twitter post, Treyarch noted that a few fans were running into trouble unlocking this new character and are working on a solution. You can read the tweet below.

This update just dropped a few minutes ago, so more than likely we’ll see progress made on this a little later today.

Elsewhere, a few players have noticed other problems within the game after the Absolute Zero update went live, including issues surrounding Dark Matter. You can see those tweets below.

While the developer hasn’t addressed this particular set of problems just yet, they have been working steadily on new updates for the game on a weekly, and sometimes even daily, basis. More than likely, it’s keeping notes on this feedback and will apply changes soon.

For the time being, be patient with unlocking Zero and enjoy the other content that Absolute Zero update has to offer. It’s available now for PlayStation 4 and will come to PC and Xbox One sometime early next year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now.

