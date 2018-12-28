‘Black Ops 4,’ ‘Overwatch’ and ‘Destiny’ Get a Special Package Deal On Consoles

So...let's say you've been biding your time to pick up today's most popular games in one shot as part of a post-holiday sale. Well, if you're a fan of Activision-based properties like Call of Duty and Destiny, that time is probably now.

The publisher has announced a special Ultimate Action Pack for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, in partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, that will give you three huge multiplayer hits for the low price of $79.99. This package includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection; and Overwatch: Legendary Edition.

Considering that Black Ops 4 usually runs about $60 in itself, that's not a bad deal at all, with Destiny and Overwatch being offered for $10 a pop in comparison. You can purchase the deal here on Xbox One; or here on PlayStation 4. It's available now through January 3, 2019.

Here's the full list of contents, so you know what all is included in the package:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 includes:

- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

- 1,100 Call of Duty Points

- Digital Edition Bonus Items

Destiny 2: Forsaken - Legendary Collection includes:

- Destiny 2

- Expansion I: Curse of Osiris

- Expansion II: Warmind

- Destiny 2: Forsaken

- Level 30 Character Boost

Overwatch Legendary Edition includes:

- Overwatch

- 15 Hero Skins

- Digital Blizzard In-Game Items

So, again, not too shabby if you haven't picked up these games just yet. However, if you have, they're also available separately for a low price as well.

Black Ops 4 is 35 percent off, going for $38.99 for the standard version or $84.99 for the Digital Deluxe Version; Destiny 2: Forsaken goes for $35.99 for the full package, or $29.99 for those upgrading from the original game; and Overwatch: Legendary Edition is just $29.99. Keep in mind these sales are across the board, for consoles and PC alike.

The sale ends in just a few days; so if you have some holiday cash lying around, now's the time to pick these hits up!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.