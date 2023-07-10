New Black Panther Game Announced by EA

A new third-person, single-player Black Panther game has been announced by EA in collaboration with Marvel Games. Salient details on the project are currently quite scarce, but we know it's a single-player action-adventure game based on Marvel's Black Panther. We also know it's in development at Cliffhanger Games, a brand new EA studio based in Seattle that is being formed to focus on AAA game development. According to EA, the aim with the project is to create an "expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda's protector, the Black Panther."

The new studio is being led by Kevin Stephens, who was previously the Vice President of Development at WB Games and studio head at Monolith Productions. According to EA, Stephens is leading a team of "accomplished talent" and "veterans" that have worked on games and series such as Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, and Call of Duty.

"We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game," said Stephens about the project. "Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

Stephens continued: "We want our game to enable players to feel what it's like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life."

(Photo: EA)

According to EA, the game is in early development. In fact, Cliffhanger Games is still bulding out its team, a process it estimates that will run the next few years. In other words, don't expect to see this game anytime soon. There's no word of a release date or a release window, nor is there any word what platforms the game is in development for.

"We're still early in development with a long road ahead, but we know the foundation to any great story is to build an experienced team with diverse voices and perspectives and that's what we want to build, especially with a superhero as important as Black Panther," said EA.