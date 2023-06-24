Yet another MCU star thinks they should have been in Black Panther. Don Cheadle joins Samuel L. Jackson in wanting that ticket to Wakanda. EW spoke to the actor for Secret Invasion, but when the topic of Rhodey appearing in the Black Panther portion of the MCU, he just couldn't resist. (In defense of the filmmakers, the story of Black Panther was very centered on the Wakandan people. So, both of these American military operatives might have been a little awkward.) However, it's easy to see where the actors are coming from as Black stars who saw the movie become an absolute phenomenon. Check out what Cheadle had to say down below!

"Like Sam, I had a big chip on my shoulder — we thought we should have been in Wakanda together," Cheadle began. "We thought, 'Really? You're not going to pull us into Wakanda? Perfect opportunity.' But we're very glad to have had the chance to do it in this. I've been wanting to work with Sam for many, many years."



Samuel L. Jackson Wants to Get to Wakanda At Some Point

(Photo: Marvel entertainment)

In some comments to Entertainment Tonight, Jackson kickstarted this questioning. He believes that he could have been in almost every Marvel movie that released. The Nick Fury actor characterized it as a bit "up and down" because of his long stretches without appearing. However, that streak is over now with Secret Invasion out in the world now. It feels like we're sufficiently past those days with him appearing in The Marvels this year as well! So, there's that going for him. But, at the end of the day, he still wants to end up in Wakanda.

"I don't know, it's kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way," Jackson elaborated. "Feels like I've been playing him forever. If I had it my way, I would've been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that's going on. I'm still trying to figure out why I've never been to Wakanda."

Where Is Black Panther 3 At In Development?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's reception at the box office and the popularity of Wakanda have people asking where Black Panther 3 is right now. It seems as though things are not exactly rolling along yet. Director Ryan Coogler has some ideas, but making the Black Panther sequel took a lot out of him. Still, if Marvel Studios comes calling, he'll be more than willing to pick up the phone and return to the world that he helped build. Here's what he said to the New York Times about the future.

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train," Coogler said. "I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I'll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it's bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we're gone."

