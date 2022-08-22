Ubisoft Responds to Blade Game Rumors

In case you somehow missed it, rumors have been swirling that Ubisoft could be working on some kind of video game based on the Marvel character Blade. Given recent reports about various Marvel-branded video games in the works for characters like Iron Man and Black Panther, a video game featuring Blade didn't seem entirely out of the question. But Ubisoft itself has come out to officially debunk the rumors, stating that a Blade video game is not in fact in the works from the company.

"Sorry to slice up the rumors," the official Ubisoft Twitter account shared early this morning, "we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at [Marvel Studios] are cooking up for next year's movie!" You can check out the tweet from the official account for yourself embedded below:

Sorry to slice up the rumors, we're not making a Blade game but we can't wait to see what our friends at @MarvelStudios are cooking up for next year's movie! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 22, 2022

Broadly speaking, the circulating rumors about a Blade video game trace back to a couple of photos shared by actor Edwin Gaffney several weeks ago. Gaffney had stated, and the photos backed him up, that he was hard at work doing motion-capture performances for Ubisoft. One of the photos showed Gaffney and actor Alex Martin holding swords designed for motion capture that looked a bit like katanas while another had a marker with the word "Marvel" on it and the name "B. Tariq." Bassam Tariq, for reference, is the director of the upcoming Blade movie for Marvel Studios.

It's worth noting that while Ubisoft has come out and said it is not making a Blade video game, that does not mean it isn't making some sort of video game that might feature Blade. The phrasing seems extremely particular to indicate that there's no video game adaptation of the Marvel Studios movie in the works. That said, it could also be as simple as folks made too much out of a couple of photos and there's nothing about or featuring Blade in the works at all.

What do you think about Ubisoft coming right out and debunking the possibility of a Blade video game being in development at the company? Would you like to see the Blade movie get a video game adaptation? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!