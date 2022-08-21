Blade Video Game From Ubisoft Potentially in the Works

It looks like a video game associated with the Marvel character Blade could be in the works at video game publisher Ubisoft. Currently, there are a vast number of Marvel video games in the works which include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Marvel's Wolverine, and other rumored projects tied to Black Panther and Iron Man. As such, it's clear that Marvel itself is looking to generate a number of titles based on some of its most popular characters which may have now led to a collaboration with Ubisoft.

Spotted by YouTube channel JorRaptor, recent posts on social media within the past month seem to tease that a Blade game could be in development. At the end of July, actor Edwin Gaffney posted a couple of new images on social media teasing ongoing motion capture work at Ubisoft. Although Gaffney didn't specifically state what game he was working on with Ubisoft, he did share an image of a marker that contained the word "Marvel" as the name of the production. Because of this, it's assumed that Marvel could be doing something in tandem with the France-based publisher.

So why is it believed that this Ubisoft game could specifically be tied to the character Blade? Well, the marker that Gaffney shared in the image also contained the name "B. Tariq" next to the director line. For those unaware, Bassam Tariq is slated to be the director of the upcoming Blade movie that is in the works at Marvel Studios. While it's not known how or why Tariq could also be tied to this game, his name appearing on the marker could simply be a tease about the nature of this production.

It's also worth noting that Gaffney shared an image of himself and fellow actor Alex Martin where each is holding weapons that look to be katanas. Considering that Blade is a character that is most well-known for wielding a sword to dispatch his foes, this is yet another reason why it's assumed that the mystery project could be associated with the Daywalker.

Obviously, this is all just conjecture for the time being, so take everything laid out here with a major grain of salt. Still, what has been teased here is quite compelling, especially when you consider that Disney (which is the parent company of Marvel) has already licensed other properties like Star Wars and Avatar to Ubisoft. To see that Ubisoft could be collaborating with Marvel Games isn't much of a stretch at all, especially since Marvel has shown in recent years that it wants to work with a wide range of studios.

What do you think of this whole situation? Do you believe that Ubisoft is currently working on a Blade game? And if not, what are these teases from Gaffney associated with instead? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.