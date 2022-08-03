Iron Man Game Rumored to Be in the Works at EA

A new rumor has suggested that publisher Electronic Arts might be working on a new single-player video game associated with the Marvel character Iron Man. In the past week, a high-profile new report emerged stating that a Black Panther game was now in development at EA. And while it was teased at the time that this wasn't the only project that EA was working on with Marvel, it now seems like this second title could be tied to Iron Man.

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, this additional Marvel game that is in development at EA might be related to Iron Man. Henderson didn't say anything definitive about this matter but did divulge on social media today that he has heard "a few rumors" about the project. Fellow reporter Jeff Grubb also specified that this second Marvel game at EA is of the single-player variety, which is also what the Black Panther project is said to be.

I've heard a few rumors that it's Iron Man but I never had anything concrete to fully report on.



Put this heavily under the "rumor" category for now and if I hear/see more information that's concrete I'll report on it properly. Just thought it was worth mentioning. https://t.co/MF3ddG04yR — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 3, 2022

In a general sense, Iron Man would be a very logical character for Marvel to want to feature in a video game. The character has seen a massive rise in popularity over the course of the past decade, primarily thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Iron Man in the MCU. As such, to see the character now get his own individual game would make a fair amount of sense.

It's worth stressing that Henderson himself says that he's not sure that this rumor will prove to be accurate, so take everything that has been expressed here with a major grain of salt for the time being. Even though it would seem feasible for Marvel and EA to want to collaborate on an Iron Man game, we won't know for certain if this is happening until an official announcement comes about. As such, don't get too excited until we learn more in an official capacity down the road.

Would you like to see Iron Man get his own video game in the future? And if not, which character are you hoping to see EA work with outside of Black Panther?