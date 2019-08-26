Blair Witch Length Revealed

Bloober Team’s Blair Witch video game is set to release on August 30th, leaving just a few days for folks to decide whether they want to give it a shot or not. While there’s been a number of trailers showing off the game, which looks delightfully scary, some folks might have been left wondering: just how long, exactly, is the upcoming game? Thankfully, we now have an answer! According to some of the folks at Bloober Team, one run at Blair Witch will clock in at around six hours.

That is, of course, with the huge caveat that it depends on how exactly any given player goes about playing the game. There’s also the whole “you can always play it again, and experience some new stuff” discussion. This is all to say, your mileage may vary, but officially, “around six hours” is the answer to how long the game will take to complete.

“It depends on how you play,” Bloober Team writer Barbara Kciuk told GamesBeat at a recent preview event. “The forest is an open space, so you have many ways to explore it. You can go straight through the plot or allow yourself to get sidetracked. It should take around six hours, but it depends on how you play through it.”

Blair Witch is scheduled to release for Xbox One and PC on August 30th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the horror video game right here.