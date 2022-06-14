PlayStation Plus Users Surprised With One of the Best PS1 Games of All Time

✖

PlayStation Plus users have been surprised with one of the best PS1 games of all time, courtesy of PS Plus Premium. Many PS1 games don't hold up in 2022. It was an awkward stage for game development, as the industry slowly transitioned from 2D to 3D. The games that hold up from that era are typically the 2D titles. However, there are some 3D games that hold up, especially from certain genres, like horror games. For example, the original Resident Evil still holds up, even if it has some very wonky controls. And it's this game that has been stealth released via PS Plus Premium, where it's free.

To enable this, Capcom had to stealth release the game in general via PS4 and PS5. However, if you don't have PS Plus Premium, the game -- which is the Director's Cut version -- is going to cost you $10.

Resident Evil debuted back in 1996, creating a series of the same name in the process. As you may know, Resident Evil is the biggest horror game series to date and one of the biggest video game series of all time, across the board. At the time of release, the game garnered a 91 on Metacritic and sold very well. It is widely held as one of the best horror games of all time and one of the best releases of 1996. That said, it's actually not usually held as the best game in the series, with those bragging rights belonging to either Resident Evil 2 or Resident Evil 4.

"The Racoon City Police Department investigation into a series of bizarre murders takes a turn when the force's elite S.T.A.R.S. team is stranded in a house of horrors deep within the Arklay Mountains," reads an official blurb about the game on the PlayStatoin Store. "Explore a derelict mansion teeming with vicious beasts, deadly traps, and untold mystery. Will you manage to survive? This title has been converted from the PlayStation version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and provides newly added features. Consequently, there may be times where the title plays differently from the PlayStation version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly. This version does not support the PlayStation console's peripherals, therefore some functionality may not be available."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments section. Will you be checking this classic out now that it's on PS4 and PS5?