Street Fighter 6 Director Says Alleged Fei Long Legal Issues are Untrue

Last month, Street Fighter V composer Daniel Lindholm made headlines following a YouTube Q&A where he claimed that Fei Long is prohibited from appearing in future Street Fighter games. Fei Long was introduced in 1993's Super Street Fighter II, and his appearance was clearly inspired by Bruce Lee. Lindholm claimed that the Lee family was against his likeness being used for comedic purposes, and that any future use needed to be "honorable." Eurogamer recently asked Takayuki Nakayama about Lindholm's claim, and the Street Fighter 6 director denied that any legal issues would prevent Fei Long's use in the game.

"That whole Bruce Lee estate information they mentioned turned out to not be real," Nakayama told Eurogamer. "I can't say whether he's coming or not, but there are definitely no legal issues."

As Eurogamer points out, the Lee family has also chimed in on Lindholm's comments, stating that it has "never made any comments of this nature." So far, Capcom has officially announced just five fighters for Street Fighter 6: Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, Guile, and Jamie. However, an apparent roster for the game has leaked, revealing several other fighters. Fei Long was not included in that roster, but it seems there are no issues preventing his return.

Capcom has released a lot of new information about Street Fighter 6 over the last few weeks. In addition to the confirmed fighters, the company has revealed information about the new in-game commentary system, new features like cross-play, and more. The official Street Fighter Twitter account recently stated that frequent updates regarding Street Fighter 6 will be slowing down over the next few months, as focus shifts towards the game's development. During yesterday's Capcom Showcase, the company did state that another announcement about Street Fighter 6 will be made later this year.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Street Fighter 6? Would you like to see Fei Long return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!