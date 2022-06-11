Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Adds Mario's Voice Actor to Cast

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out at last, and it won't be much longer before the film drops in the United States. After all, Crunchyroll is set to bring the film to theaters stateside, and the team is already working on the project's dub. And now, we have learned the voice of Mario himself is joining the Dragon Ball franchise!

The news comes straight from Crunchyroll as the site announced the new members of Dragon Ball's English dub today. It was there fans learned industry giants like Zach Aguilar and Aleks Le are joining the series. But of course, it was Charles Martinet who stole the show.

According to reports, Martinet will voice Magenta in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This means Mario's beloved voice actor is joining the dark side as Martinet's character is part of the Red Ribbon Army. Fans of Dragon Ball know the organization is never up to anything good, so audiences can look forward to Martinet's performance.

Now, this is not the first time Martinet has joined in on an anime project. Back in 1994, the actor worked on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Beyond that, however, Dragon Ball stands as his most recent foray into anime. Martinet will be joined by series regulars like Sean Schemmel (Goku), Monica Rial (Bulma), Christopher R. Sabat (Vegeta), Sonny Strait (Krillin), and more. So if you want to know more about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan... What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think about Dragon Ball's latest casting pick? Do you need to see an actual Goku x Mario crossover now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.