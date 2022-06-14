Nintendo Insider Leaks Details on New Fire Emblem Game Releasing Soon

✖

There have been rumors for months and months about the new Fire Emblem game and how this Fire Emblem game is either close to being complete or already done and just waiting to be revealed and released. The latest rumor about this mystery FE game comes the way of Nintendo insider and leaker, Emily Rogers, who shed some light on the long-rumored Switch exclusive.

The report from Rogers begins by claiming the project is a new game with a brand new story, not a remake or a remaster, and that it's from Intelligent Systems, with Koei Tecmo and Gust assisting with development. According to Rogers, the latter of these three heavily assisted with the visuals and graphics, in particular, which has resulted ina graphical improvement from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

The report claims that the title was originally intended to be to celebrate the series' 30-year anniversary and has been finished completely for over a year. Why it hasn't been released, let alone revealed yet, the report doesn't say, but it may have something to do with not crowding Fire Emblem Heroes: Three Hopes, which still isn't out yet.

Lastly, the report leaks some actual details on the game. Well, supposedly the main character of the game has some "strange red and blue hair" and "his mother is a dragon." Meanwhile, a new "Emblems" gimmick means players will be able to summon Fire Emblem characters from the past to fight in your squad.

This is the entire report from Rogers, who has both proven reliable in the past but also been off the mark in the past as well. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt or two. At the moment of publishing, nobody at Nintendo or any of the aforementioned studios has comment on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including not just all of the latest news, but all of the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.