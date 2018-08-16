Blizzard Wants Diablo in Smash Bros. Ultimate

The folks at Nintendo and Blizzard made huge waves today when they confirmed that Diablo III: Eternal Collection would be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. But why should the collaboration simply go into one game?

We’d love to see more elements of Diablo make their way into the Nintendo universe, and vice versa. That way of thinking actually prompted Game Informer to ask Blizzard about potential crossovers, namely with the upcoming Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Senior producer Pete Stilwell, talking with the publication following the reveal of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s Nintendo Direct special, laughed at first, but then noted, “Personally, yeah, I’d love to have Diablo. That to me is the immediate one. Then if we had over time, eventually the heroes, go through all of them…or you could be really awesome and only have Deckard Cain.” He would be a pretty good addition to Smash.

Joshua Wittge, PR manager for Blizzard, chimed in as well. “He could just whack them with the cane or put them to sleep.

Stilwell answered back, “Or he puts them to sleep and just slowly drags them to the edge and drops them off. Like really sinister Deckard Cain.” (Side note: that’s not as sinister as Yoshi trapping a foe in an egg and then pooping them over the edge of a stage. Just our two cents.)

But then the question was reversed, with Game Informer asking what Nintendo elements the team would like to see in Diablo. Obviously Ganondorf is making the cut, but the answers they came up with were interesting.

Associate producer Matt Cederquist said, “Bowser, Bowser would be a sweet dungeon boss.” Hey, he has a point.

But then Stilwell answered, “Pig Ganon would be cool. I feel like we’re mostly naming villains, but there’s a lot of classic Nintendo villains. Pretty much any of them would be great.” Including, dare we say, Waluigi? (Hey, we can dream.)

And honestly, why stop with just Diablo in Ultimate? We have a pretty good feeling that an Orc from World of Warcraft would do some major damage. For that matter, Tracer and Hanzo from Overwatch would kick a whole lot of ass as well. (Or whatever Overwatch character you prefer.)

For now though, Diablo and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will stay on their separate paths. But you never know. Diablo III: Eternal Collection could be just the start of a beautiful friendship.

Diablo III will release later this year for Nintendo Switch. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives on December 7.